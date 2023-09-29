iPhone 15 Pro Max To Retain Same Primary Sensor As iPhone 14 Pro Max, Bigger Camera Upgrade Arriving To iPhone 16 Pro Lineup In 2024 – Wccftech

Only yesterday did we believe that Apple would pleasantly surprise its customers by offering a sizable main camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Unfortunately, according to a new rumor, that is not the case, but more details indicate that the upgrade is still slated to arrive, but not this year.

The previous rumor stated that Apple would use a more advanced and larger 48MP camera from Sony called the IMX903 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which would be plausible, given that the iPhone 15 Pro renders showed a bigger hump at the back. Unfortunately, that physical change might be for cosmetic purposes only because Revegnus has challenged Ice Universe’s prediction by stating in his latest tweet that the larger sensor will not be found in the upcoming flagship.

However, he does clear the confusion and mentions that the new 48MP sensor will be found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max next year. Apple could refrain from using the new sensor due to cost constraints, as the iPhone 15 Pro Max has already been reported on countless occasions to ship with a periscope zoom lens, a feature that is said to remain exclusive to the bigger iPhone for this year and could likely force a price hike.

Yes…. it’s truth time again.

The IMX903 is for the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max uses the same sensor as its predecessor.

— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 24, 2023



Also, Apple just upgraded to Sony’s 48MP 1/1.28-inch sensor last year when it announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and seeing as how it took years for the technology giant to its 12MP sensors on various iPhone models, we should not treat this rumor as a surprise. Furthermore, the 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has already been praised by a multitude of technology outlets, so at the most, Apple could introduce some software-related improvements to the same sensor in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This move will appear that the flagship can take better quality photos with the same camera, making it a win-win situation for Apple. The periscope zoom lens is said to support up to a 6x zoom, so combine this hardware with the 48MP camera and the ultrawide unit, and you have a versatile solution that fits in your pocket.

News Source: Revegnus

Subscribe to get an everyday digest of the latest technology news in your inbox

Some posts on wccftech.com may contain affiliate links. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com

© 2023 WCCF TECH INC. 700 – 401 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada

source