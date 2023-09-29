What's New on Prime Video in August 2023 – Collider

‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ and ‘Cocaine Bear’ lead a blockbuster month for Prime Video.

From bears doing copious amounts of drugs, the love story between the president's son and a royal prince, and a ragtag band of thieves pulling off their greatest most daring heist to date, August looks to be another great month of exciting titles on Prime Video. Recent hit films such as Elizabeth Banks' horror-comedy Cocaine Bear, the Chris Pine-led Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the Woody Harrelson sports comedy Champions will all be coming to Prime Video alongside other titles like Sarah Polley's Oscar-winning drama Women Talking and Luca Guadagnino's cannibal romance Bones and All.

The highly anticipated movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel Red, White, & Royal Blue will also be coming to Prime Video with Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2) and Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) starring as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. Sigourney Weaver will return to television with the new miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, an adaptation of the novel by Holly Ringland.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to Prime Video in August.

L.A. Law (1987)

Matlock (1987)

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) S1 (2012)

Primate S2 (2023)

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023)

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

The Killing Vote (2023)

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

New Bandits (2023)

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

Unseen (2023)

The Black Demon (2023)

Thursday Night Football (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

