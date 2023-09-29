Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Grab Ventus Skyboard for free now – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: This battle royale game is incredibly thrilling and habit-forming. And to keep it that way, Free Fire keeps ratcheting up the game-play with new stuff on a regular basis. The introduction of new events from time to time, gives players the chance to win various rewards. The ongoing Rampage: Finale event in Free Fire MAX is drawing players’ attention, bringing along a series of new in-game events. One of the recent additions is “Travel for Rewards,” offering appealing items like a permanent skyboard and gun crates. In this event, players need to cover a specified distance to earn the Ventus Skyboard and other rewards. Those who already have the skyboard can opt for three Gold Royale Vouchers. Running from August 22 to August 24, 2023, the Travel for Rewards event is a short-lived opportunity for players to fulfill requirements and claim enticing prizes. With the New Free Fire MAX Travel for Rewards event, you can win exciting prizes.

Travel for Rewards event started on August 22, 2023, and it will be available only for three days till August 24, 2023. In order to win the awards you will have to complete the required tasks. You will have to Travel 15000 meters to get a free 2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate and 35000 meters to get a free Ventus Skyboard or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

While playing Garena Free Fire MAX can be really exciting, it can affect you adversely. Therefore, it should be kept in mind that this game should be played responsibly.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71693013077073

source