Apple Shares Latest iOS 16 Usage Statistics for iPhone Ahead of … – MacRumors

Apple today published its latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 adoption statistics, as measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on May 30. The numbers come just days ahead of WWDC, where Apple is expected to announce iOS 17.



Most importantly, Apple says 81% of all active iPhones are now running iOS 16, up from 72% in February. 13% of active iPhones are still running iOS 15, and 6% are running an even older iOS version, according to the data. iOS 16 was released to the public in September and is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer.

Apple adds that 71% of all active iPads are now running iPadOS 16, up from 50% in February.



Around the same time last year, Apple revealed that 82% of all active iPhones were running iOS 15, so the usage statistics are very similar on a year-over-year basis. iOS 16 adoption will start to decline next week after Apple makes the first beta of iOS 17 available to members of its $99-per-year Developer Program for testing.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

Comparing and contrasting the latest Apple Watch models.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

21 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

21 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source