20 Best Books of 2023 So Far, According to Amazon Editors – About Amazon

Every year—for more than 15 years running—Amazon editors come together to decide on the 20 Best Books of the Year So Far. This process is months in the making. Amazon editors read hundreds of books, paying attention to the titles that stick with them most and that they know will fascinate readers. From there, they create a list of favorites, whittling it down from 60 to 40 and then finally to 20, during a heated debate in Seattle. It’s a passionate, lengthy process where emotions run high.

Al Woodworth, a senior editor on the Amazon Books Editorial Team, said, “Our list is about books that you can’t stop and don’t want to stop talking about. We’re aiming for books that are conversation starters and books that will keep you up all night reading—whether it’s a juicy romance, heart-pounding narrative nonfiction, or a pacey thriller.”

In addition to the overall top 20 Best Books of the Year So Far, the Amazon Books Editorial Team also put together the top 20 picks in popular categories like biography and memoir, literature and fiction, history, mystery and thriller, romance, cookbooks, and children’s books (by age)—making it the perfect list to discover your next favorite read. You can see the full list on Amazon.com, and below are the top 20 picks, along with quotes from the editors.

by Ann Napolitano

“With gusto and compassion, Ann Napolitano crafts a tear-jerker of a story that centers on the Padavano sisters, who are thick as thieves—until they aren’t. Hello Beautiful offers big emotion, and that’s exactly what makes it so powerful and so page-turning, which is why we named it the Best Book of 2023 So Far.” —Al Woodworth

by S.A. Cosby

“This Southern Gothic serial killer mystery comes out of the gate dark, and S.A. Cosby rarely takes his foot off the gas, but his storytelling—lean but vivid, and emotionally intelligent—nails every beat. I couldn’t read it fast enough.” —Vannessa Cronin

by Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D.

“Mind-changing revelations, fascinating facts—Jean M. Twenge’s compulsively readable book will transform the way you see yourself and everyone you know, and finally put all those tired tropes about baby boomers, millennials, and more to rest. You’ll quote it every day.” —Lindsay Powers

by Emilia Hart

“Though divided by centuries, three women, who share a unique connection to the natural world and to one another, tell their fascinating stories of persecution, danger, and resilience in a beautifully written novel that is a fierce and dazzling read.” —Seira Wilson

by Paul Kix

“This is the best kind of narrative nonfiction: Your heart will pound, your blood will boil, you’ll feel the rush of adrenaline as Paul Kix tells the history—complete with the unsung heroes, villains, and funders—of how Martin Luther King Jr., his team, and thousands of children in Birmingham, Alabama, changed America.” —Al Woodworth

by Helen Elaine Lee

“Sorry/not sorry for the simile: This empathy-expanding novel, a sly paeon to the power of great fiction and its ability to be a Trojan horse delivering the truth, is like a pomegranate—open it and you’ll find a treasure trove inside.” —Erin Kodicek

by Deepti Kapoor

“Power, pleasure, drugs, and violence collide in this page turner with Crazy Rich Asians, Narcos, and The Godfather vibes. From extreme wealth to extreme poverty, and narrated by a cast of characters on both sides of the spectrum, Deepti Kapoor’s juicy novel centers on a sprawling Indian family that controls—or attempts to control—all that’s around them, at any cost.” —Al Woodworth

by David Grann

“Batten down the hatches, this true story of mayhem and murder, adventure, and reckless ambition on the high seas is a thrill to read. You can almost feel the salt spray on your skin as the HMS Wager and its hurly-burly crew fight the elements and each other in pursuit of fame and fortune. David Grann, once again, has made history come alive.” —Al Woodworth

by Abraham Verghese

“We didn’t want this book to end—told over the course of three generations, Abraham Verghese weaves a magnetic story of how cultural, social, and racial politics play out in the lives of wives, doctors, and artists who strive to find a home and purpose in a shifting and dangerous world. Filled with characters who love deeply and dream big, this novel will sweep you off your feet.” —Al Woodworth

by Emily Henry

“Emily Henry’s latest has all the feels! More than your standard second-chance romance, Happy Place is about the beauty, pain, and joy that come with biological families, chosen families, growing up and apart, and how—as adults—we deal with this thing called life.” —Kami Tei

by Jonathan Eig

“Eig’s definitive and engrossing portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. is a remarkable feat of writing and research, revealing the gutting hardships and heroics of a man who changed the world. This is biography at its absolute finest.” —Al Woodworth

by Lisa See

“I will not soon forget Lady Tan. A historical fiction grounded in women, medicine, and tradition, Lady Tan’s Circle of Women is immersive and relatable, and I found myself underlining throughout this absorbing read.” —Kami Tei

by Dennis Lehane

“Small Mercies comes in quiet, as a missing-daughter story set in Boston’s Southie neighborhood, but as it picks up steam and readers ride shotgun with Mary Pat Fennessy, a “tough Irish broad,” as she hunts for her girl, an explosive story of racism, revenge, and reckoning ignites and leaves readers slack-jawed to the very last page.” —Vannessa Cronin

by Jeannette Walls

“A feisty tomboy, bootleggers, wheelin’ and dealin’ family members, quickie marriages, and a shootout juice the pages of Jeannette Walls’ beguiling new novel. Set in Virginia during prohibition, Hang the Moon charts the life of Sallie Kincaid, a young woman with grit and gumption, who wrestles with the legacy of her family—however good, bad, and ugly it may be.” —Al Woodworth

by Brendan Slocumb

“Engrossing and heart pounding, this one had me on the edge of my seat from the beginning to the end. A cautionary tale about how some secrets can grow and create havoc for generations. A must read!” —Kami Tei

by Angeline Boulley

“Boulley brilliantly weaves together a suspenseful heist thriller about the theft of Indigenous peoples’ ancestral objects and human remains with an eye-opening look at repatriation, injustice, and the lengths one young Native American woman will go to right terrible wrongs.” —Seira Wilson

by Rachel Heng

“Coming-of-age story, love story, historical fiction—Heng manages to do it all. You’ll ache for these characters, and the ending will leave you feeling equally satisfied and bereft. The Great Reclamation begs to be a classic” —Sarah Gelman

by Matthew Desmond

“In 200 searing pages, Matthew Desmond lays out a clear explanation of inequality that will make you rage, sob, capitulate, and feel shame. This book may not be the easiest read, but it’s one of the most important ones.” —Lindsay Powers

by R.F. Kuang

“Satire at its finest! Yellowface puts a spotlight on the pressure some authors face trying to quickly and consistently produce the next great novel. Challenges around public opinion and cultural appropriation, specifically within the Asian community, are consistent themes throughout. Smart, cheeky, immersive, and thought-provoking.” —Kami Tei

by Curtis Sittenfeld

“Sittenfeld shape-shifts her talent yet again in this fun and thought-provoking romantic comedy. A fun summer read that is begging to be made into a movie, Romantic Comedy also proves, once more, that Sittenfeld is a writer who can’t be put in a box.” —Sarah Gelman

