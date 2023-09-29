Here's what happened in crypto today? DOGE, ETH, BTC, XRP … – Crypto News Flash

Want to know what happened on crypto today? Receive the freshest news about top crypto prices, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 news, and crypto regulations that are shaping daily trends and events.

Here’s what happened in crypto today. Crypto markets have been highly volatile over the past few days in the wake of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerom Powell announcing a pause in interest rate increases in June 2023. Regulatory uncertainty and the ongoing Ripple (XRP) and SEC legal battle has also been overshadowing crypto news as of late.

Bitcoin (BTC) price traded slightly above $25,000 before the weekend on June 15 and 16th, but has since climbed slightly to well over $26,500 on Monday June 19th. Bitcoin is also finding new and growing utility thanks to the increase in popularity of Bitcoin Ordinals, a specific form of way of storing data on the BTC chain akin to NFTs. To date over 11 million Bitcoin Ordinal inscriptions have been minted on-chain.

ApeMax, an emerging new coin, is gaining momentum and generating enthusiasm through its ongoing cryptocurrency presale. The presale offers buyers a unique chance to acquire ApeMax tokens at attractive prices for a limited time.

ApeMax Coin shines as a standout choice thanks to its remarkable earning tokenomics. ApeMax stakers can earn big rewards by staking on their preferred entities such as content creators, artists, influencers, charitable organizations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

ApeMax has garnered attention as one of the most promising crypto presales to keep an eye on. Note that ApeMax tokens are not available to buyers from specific blocked countries.



Ethereum (ETH) price is now trading at $1726, from a previous 7 day low of $1,629 on Thursday June 16th. Ethereum’s price recovery and increase over the weekend could be a good sign for this innovative cryptocurrency created by Vitalik Buterin. In other Ethereum news, the ETH chain welcomed a new inscription protocol known as “Ethscriptions” which could offer a cheaper and more decentralized means of minting on the Ethereum chain.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) token price has been climbing over the past 7 days and currently sits at a $0.0000072 on June 19th. Shiba Inu previously experienced a sharp price decrease on June 10th which saw its market capitalization sink to $3.52 billion according to data from CoinGecko. The recent Shiba Inu price increase could be associated with recent SHIb token burn activity widely reported by analysts in the crypto news sphere.



Tether (USDT) made headlines before the weekend as lost its 1-1 peg with the USD Dollar for a brief period which saw its price dip to $0.9959 on June 15th. Tether’s price has since bounced back and is trading closer to $1 on Monday June 19th.

In a recent tweet, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino highlighted that in times of market volatility, stable coins such as USDT can be prone to destabilizing redemptions by market participants who seek to take advantage of the negative crypto market sentiment and capitalize from it. Ardoino assured readers in his Tweet that Tether is ready to cater to redemptions and that business as usual is the word of the day.

Ripple (XRP) price sits slightly below $0.5 on June 19th, and has been moving sideways and has hovered between $0.46 and $0.50 since June 15th. Ripple has been hotly debated and monitored in the crypto world over the past month due to its controversy and ongoing legal dispute with US regulators.

Ripple is a remittance focused cryptocurrency launched in 2012. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinhouse has recently tweeted out a video where he talks about the ongoing legal battle with the SEC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.062 on June 19th following a seven day low of 0.0594 on June 15th. DOGE price seems to be on a rising trend line over the past 7 days which could be a sign of improved market sentiment in the meme coin market. In recent DOGE news, Elon Musk, a long time advocate and supporter of this meme crypto, has denied ownership of a crypto wallet containing vast amounts of DOGE, also denying that he is a Dogecoin whale.



Crypto markets have been volatile in recent weeks but Monday June 19th has seen a slight recovery or uptick in the prices of key cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. The crypto markets have closely monitored the ongoing XRP battle, as well as monitoring the performance of key meme coins to better understand future possible crypto market trends.

The ApeMax crypto presale is an interesting new opportunity worth exploring. ApeMax is a new innovative token with revolutionary staking tokenomics, empowering holders to earn by boosting the things they love.

It is important to note that buying crypto is not suitable for everyone and that cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile and risky. ApeMax tokens are not available for purchase from buyers in specific blocked countries including the USA, Canada, and sanctioned countries.













