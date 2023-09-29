Battle of the Giants: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Tradecurve, who wins? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. Both pioneered the memecoin market and offered huge returns to early investors. With Dogecoin’s lack of development and Shiba Inu’s consistent delays, experts believe that Tradecurve (TCRV) could become the new market giant in the DeFi space. But how will they perform in 2023?
This has created much anticipation around Tradecurve. Its presale has increased in value by 80% and experts believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s how Tradecurve will perform against Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
In the last 24 hours Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) value has increased by 6.93% to $0.00000798. On the 13th of July, a whale holding 101.47 trillion Shiba Inu tokens moved their holdings into 23 different wallets. The tokens are $756 million and equated to over 10% of the Shiba Inu supply.
This movement triggered a 194.61% surge in Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume, which hit $216,716,874 on the 14th of July.
At the same time, Bitrue has launched a unique new Shibarium staking pool in an attempt to help build the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This staking pool will offer an annual percentage yield of 10%, allowing individuals to build a passive income with Shiba Inu.
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value has increased by 9.56% in the last 24 hours. A judge triggered this by announcing that the sale of XRP did not breach federal securities laws, resulting in a market-wide increase. Prior to this surge, Dogecoin was already on a positive run.
Following its overnight increase, Dogecoin is now up by 15.01% in the last thirty days, and has returned to its pre-June crash value. This increase also caused a 353% rise in Dogecoin’s daily trading volume, which is currently $756,166,503.
This is a substantial and much needed win for the Dogecoin community. Prior to this rise, investors were concerned about Dogecoin’s lack of development. Now however, Dogecoin has shown its strength and has quickly bounced back after declining throughout June.
Tradecurve (TCRV) has become a must-have presale in the last two months. Tradecurve is now over 73% sold out during stage four of its presale, and will increase from $0.018 to $0.025 once sold. This is after it recently hit a new all-time high. This will take total returns from 80% to 125% for early investors.
Tradecurve has huge potential throughout the DeFi space. It introduces a unique hybrid exchange that offers derivatives and cryptocurrency from a single decentralized account. Instead of passing KYC checks, investors can trade derivatives using their cryptocurrency as collateral and trade using decentralized, self-custody wallets.
Such an application could shake up the investing market, and as a result, experts believe that Tradecurve’s token value could increase by 50x during its presale.
The Tradecurve ecosystem will also introduce a number of educational features, and provide TCRV token holders with several rewards. These features, as well as their potential to rise have made Tradecurve extremely popular. Now, experts believe that Tradecurve could outperform memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
