Nothing phone (1) official Android 14 upgrade to drop in August 2023 – Notebookcheck.net

Nothing’s Software Creative Director Mladen M. Hoyss has hyped the OEM’s latest software ahead of its upcoming launch. Speaking to XDA, the executive dropped strong hints as to how the major OS upgrade in question will differ from its predecessor.
The company’s development team is partially made up of ex-OnePlus employees who worked on OxygenOS; nevertheless, the executive strongly indicated that they intend for Nothing OS 2.0 to look nothing like any other Android skin on the market; for example, its home-screen should show everything that is "personal" to the user, rather than a showcase of other companies’ logos (in the form of widgets, apps and so on).
Hoyss generally indicated that Nothing OS 2.0 is being built with "functional aesthetics" (the discipline of converting data into engaging visuals) as its watchword. It will debut with the Phone (2) in July 2023, and will be ported to its predecessor about a month thereafter.
