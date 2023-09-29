Microsoft’s new Designer app offers DALL-E-like AI art creation for all – Digital Trends

Among the new creator tools announced for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Bing on Wednesday is Microsoft Designer, an AI-powered app that allows you to start with a concept and let the technology do most of the work in developing a creative project.

Microsoft Designer is based on an AI technology similar to DALL-E 2, which was created by OpenAI. The text-to-art generator recently became available to the public after a popular waitlist period following its April 2022 launch.

Microsoft Designer will work for more than developing images. You will be able to create social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, or graphics, among other creative projects with the AI-powered app. Similar to DALL-E, you can describe in text the project you want to make and the Microsoft Designer app will generate a result that is “totally unique … consistent, aligned, properly scaled,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft Designer also allows you to add more design ideas, such as images or text to the AI-generated content with a single click. From there you can share designs as you like in-app, whether it be directly to social media platforms or to friends, downloading for later use.

Also inspired by PowerPoint, the Microsoft Designer app is reminiscent of how you build out a presentation. The app will give you design options based on the type of content you’re trying to develop, and Microsoft claims to have over eight billion slide designs saved by customers already using PowerPoint, with more to come.

You can sign up for a free web preview of Microsoft Designer starting Wednesday. Microsoft is offering users a chance to try the app out and give the brand feedback. At this time Microsoft Designer preview will not include all of the features planned for the app.

Microsoft has not shared when the app will release for general availability, but when it does it will come in free and premium versions. The premium features will be available to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

Microsoft isn’t slowing down its momentum in generative AI. Just a month since it launched the ChatGPT-based Bing Chat, the company is now introducing Bing Image Creator, which brings text-to-image generation right to your browser.

Bing Image Creator lets you create images from text using DALL-E, which is OpenAI’s own text-to-image AI model. Microsoft says it’s using “an advanced” version of DALL-E, though the company didn’t provide specifics about how it was different than the current DALL-E 2 model. This isn’t dissimilar, though, to how Bing Chat was announced, which had been running on GPT-4 before the new model had even been announced.

Dall-E, ChatGPT, and other AI-generation technologies continue to amaze us. Still, AI image-generation tools like Midjourney might seem boring once you see the new, AI-powered video-generation abilities that will soon be available to us all.

Runway provides an advanced online video editor that offers many of the same features as a desktop app. The company has distinguished its service from others, however, by pioneering the use of AI tools that help with various time-consuming video chores, such as masking out the background.

Image-generating AI is becoming more accessible to the public, with one engine called DALL-E making its network free to use.

While the text-to-art generator has some stipulations, you can create images by simply typing a description into the generator. From this, you will get back a realistic image rendering.

