Valorant News: All the Changes to the Stinger Revealed in Patch 6.02! – The Sportsrush

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

|Published February 06, 2023

The Stinger currently has offset the balance of the current meta in Valorant. People are buying stingers in gun rounds instead of rifles.

Due to the last patch, the Stinger is one of the most broken guns in the game. Why? Because it is cheap, it has a high fire rate and a quick reload, and once you recognize the recoil pattern, it is easy to control.

This caused an outrage, and pro players were starting to use it in eco rounds and even gun rounds instead of other choices like the Bulldog and the Phantom. However, Riot finally decided to see what makes the gun tick and is planning to change it in the next patch.

As you can see by the notes, the fall-off damage depending on the range is the focus of the nerf in this patch for the Stinger. However, a crucial aspect of the nerf that cannot be discounted is the price of the gun. By increasing 150 credits, players must think critically about investing their money in the abilities, the Stinger, or light shields.

This promotes the mentality of buying a rifle in the third round rather than keeping on buying the Stinger. The amount of run and gun we have seen by the people using this gun is unbelievable.

Even in VCT NA Challengers 2023, we have seen a Stinger meta pop up in eco rounds instead of the Marshal. They have increased the damage fall-off in range for the weapon as well. From the 0-15m range where the Stinger shines, it is 27 damage per bullet.

However, in 15+m ranges, there is a fall-off which is deserving since SMGs should not be viable for medium to long ranges in a game like Valorant. We do not have the full patch notes yet, but we will cover them here when we do. There was no PBE for this patch; Riot has kept everything in the dark, so it will be interesting to see what the next patch holds for us.

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He has an expertise in FPS games like Call of Duty and Valorant. With more than 500 articles combined on both of those games, he hopes to better everyone's knowledge about FPS games in general with his guides. His current favorite is Call of Duty Warzone 2 which he frequently likes to write about. He loves everything about the game from the guns to the Operator Skins. In his spare time, he likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his days off reading books, playing video games, or watching Competitive Valorant on YouTube.

Copyright: © RU Sport Private Limited. All rights reserved.

