Bankrupt Lender BlockFi to Sell Bitcoin Mining Machine-Backed Loans – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

If a green pivot is to happen, power grids must become “supergrids,” continent-spanning networks that can move green energy thousands of miles. The technology is here, but politics may stand in the way.

South African State Transport Company CEO Quits After Criticism

Azerbaijan Detains Armenian Generals Amid Exodus From Karabakh

US Near-Term Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021

US Capital Area Braces for Economic Hit From Government Shutdown

US Core PCE Prices Post Smallest Monthly Rise Since Late 2020

Social Media Laws Backed by GOP Draw US Supreme Court Scrutiny

South African State Bank a Step Closer as Ramaphosa Signs Law

Social Media Laws Backed by GOP Draw US Supreme Court Scrutiny

Google Search Is Like ‘Cigarettes or Drugs,’ Executive Said

How Elon Musk’s Starlink Sparked a New Kind of Space Race

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

Switzerland Mirrors EU Sanctions Against Iran’s Drone Production

Trump’s Trials: The Latest on All His Legal Cases

Sale of Luxury Villas Starts in New Zimbabwean City for the Rich

NYC’s Housing Market Starts to Lure Back International Shoppers

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage

China’s Immediate Target Isn’t Taiwan

Republicans Will Lose the Spin War Over the Shutdown

Mark Zuckerberg Manages to Turn His Frown Upside Down

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Denmark Loses Only Female CEO at Major Bank as Frosig Retires

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Settles Claim It Tried to Stifle Employee’s Speech

New Lion Farms, Petting Centers to Be Banned in South Africa

South Africa ‘Well Below’ 2025 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Target

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age

Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Crypto’s New Darling Is Ready to Deploy $6 Billion in Treasuries

Crypto’s First Year After the FTX Blowup: ‘It’s Been Miserable’

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi Inc. plans to sell about $160 million of loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company, which filed for protection from creditors in November, started on the bidding process for the loans last year, the people said. Some of the loans have already defaulted and appear to be undercollateralized given the current prices of Bitcoin mining equipment, according to the people. BlockFi didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

source