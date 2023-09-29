What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: May 19th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



8 new movies and 6 new series have touched down on Netflix

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 5 minutes

Published on May 19th, 2023, 11:03 am EST

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom is now streaming

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of all the new releases plus the movies and series trending in the US top 10s.

Missed our roundup of all the new releases added between Monday and Wednesday? Find our roundup of the 11 new movies and series added here.

Three new releases are planned for the weekend, including a new season of Catch! Teenieping and two Sony movies.

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyoung Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald

Writer: Jenny Han

Runtime: 26 mins

The big new series you should watch heading into the weekend is XO, Kitty, the 10-episode spin-off series to the To All the Boys movie franchise.

You’ll be following Kitty, the teen matchmaker who reunites with her long-distance boyfriend in South Korea.

The series has picked up strong reviews since its debut yesterday with Decider saying that there are “enough layers” beyond the synopsis to get you hooked. In addition, the series sets up more to come, so watch this space.



Rating: TV-PG

Language: French

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy

Director: Guillaume Canet

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julie Chen

Runtime: 111 mins / 1h 51m

On the new movie front, Netflix was the recipient today of the new French family/kids movie set in the world of the popular comic strip, Astérix.

Having received a theatrical debut in France just a short while ago, it now arrives on Netflix exclusively in select territories. It follows Gallic friends Asterix and Obelix who journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

While most reviews weren’t particularly present, The Times of India perhaps got the most out of it, concluding, “The film is driven by rib-tickling moments, high production value and a fresh story, but it’s best viewed independent of the iconic comic book series. It’s a family entertainer for those who don’t mind a slightly slow-paced watch…”



Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn

Runtime: 33 mins

On the unscripted side, Netflix got another season if its property reality series Selling Sunset today with 11 new episodes.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.”



Please note: this is just the US listings – other regions will vary.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013.



