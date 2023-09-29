iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature Increased 8GB of RAM – MacRumors

Apple never publicly advertises the amount of RAM included in iPhones, but MacRumors has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Along with the new A17 Pro chip, extra RAM benefits overall system performance, particularly for multitasking.



In the Xcode 15 Release Candidate made available today, there are files confirming that the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max each have 8GB of RAM. This information was obtained with assistance from software code researcher @aaronp613.

Previous RAM amounts:

New RAM amounts:

The same Xcode files accurately revealed RAM amounts for the iPhone 14 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations. The type of RAM in the iPhone 15 models remains unknown, but teardowns of the devices should confirm that information soon.

All four iPhone 15 models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and over 40 other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later on Friday, September 22.

