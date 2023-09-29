Crypto News Highlight Nov 25: XRP Price Surges By 9% – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates November and Latest News: (25 November 2022) The global digital asset market registered a decline on Black Friday. However, the crypto market showed some signs of recovery on the day before.

The cumulative market cap has registered a drop of 2% over the past day. It now stands at $824 billion. The 24 hour trading volume is down by 22% to stand at $47.3 billion.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto price has dropped by around 2% over the past day. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,397, at the press time.

Binance, in a recent announcement, unveiled the Merkle tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) system. According to Binance, this feature will increase transparency for user’s funds.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook has received a major blow from the Russian government. As per reports, Russia’s Justice Ministry added Meta to its list of extremist organizations on Friday.

Bitcoin price is holding the support at $16.5K following the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

The crypto market seems to slowly decouple from the U.S. stock market as crypto price remains under pressure. Veteran analysts predict Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom near $14,000. However, popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes Bitcoin will recover after hitting $10,000.

Elon Musk announced to offer of a general amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts from next week. On November 23, Elon in a Twitter poll asked the audience to offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts.’

In addition to it, “If provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Among the 3,162,112 responses, 72.4% voted in favor and 27.6% voted no.

The global crypto market cap dropped by around 2% over the past day as top coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) printed red indexes. Meanwhile, XRP has managed to decouple from the ongoing trend of the market.

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao on Friday said the crypto exchange Binance has allocated another $1 billion in BUSD to the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).

This move comes after several people in the crypto community shared on Twitter that Binance’s $1 billion in BUSD commitment to its crypto industry recovery fund or IRI is insufficient to help companies or projects facing liquidity issues following the collapse of FTX.

On-chain analyst Willy Woo raised concerns on the SAFU fund backed by Binance’s own token BNB. He compares it with FTX having a fund backed by FTT tokens.

Binance announced that it will delist the following spot trading pairs on November 28, 2022. Those trading pairs are ARK/BTC, BEAM/BTC, BTCST/BTC, BTCST/USDT, GTO/BTC, GTO/USDT, MITH/BTC, MITH/BNB, PERL/BTC, PNT/BTC, REP/BTC, SRM/BNB, SRM/BTC, SRM/USDT, TRIBE/USDT, XEM/BTC.

XRP price jumped by a whopping 8% over the past 24 hours while other cryptos are on a decline. XRP is trading at an average price of $0.41, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 25% to stand at $1.35 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.23%.

