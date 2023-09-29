UPDATED: Samsung's Android 13 update boot loop snafu identified … – iTWire

UPDATED with new information from Samsung: When a whole stack of Samsung users in South Australia and “two other” states found their phones seemingly bricked and not booting after upgrading to One UI 5.0 and Android 13, there was trouble at the Not OK software corral, so what happened?

UPDATED sections are clearly marked below to clarify a reason why the update failed primarily for users in South Australia, which was a third party application primarily used in South Australia, and that Android 11 users did have to update to Android 12 before being able to go to Android 13 – there was no jumping from Android 11 straight to Android 13.

Software updates gone wrong are one of the true horrors of the modern age. While horror movies have their monsters, and there’s plenty of sci-fi horror too, the horror of seeing your digital twin assassinated by friendly fire is truly horrific with real world, trauma-laden consequences.

Of course, backups have been available for a long time now, whether using Google or Samsung’s backup systems, or both, or that of third party backup apps and various cloud services to have multiple copies of your system, documents, files and media available to you at any time on multiple platforms, no matter whether a phone is lost, stolen or damaged.

However, just because such backup systems are widely available, it doesn’t actually mean the end user is using them, paying for more storage as needed, and keeping things properly backed up in an up-to-the-minute fashion.

So, many people updated, and then found themselves stuck: a deleterious disconnection from their device’s digital twin ensued. Bereft of their banking apps, unexpectedly free of Facebook, untroubled by Twitter, evicted from email inboxes, and no longer receiving notifications, this was a digital detox from hell, with seemingly no way to restore all that data once the reportedly suggested factory reset procedure was undertaken.

In my previous article on the topic, there were forum reports of users successfully downgrading to phone to Android 12 using the ODIN app on your PC, but the best advice was that if you hadn’t updated yet, don’t under any circumstances start the update.

So, what did Samsung determine caused the problem?

Samsung Australia’s statement is as follows: “Samsung has identified a technical issue that affected a small number of customers based primarily in South Australia. Following the release and installation of Android 13 update to Samsung devices that had been on Android 11, a small number of phones were locked in “boot mode”.

“A revised firmware update that will not experience this issue has been developed and will start being rolled out to customers over the coming weeks.

“If your device is currently locked in boot mode, please visit a Samsung service centre or call our team on 1300 362 603 to have your phone assessed. You can find your local service centre on https://www.samsung.com/au/support/service-centre.“

I had wondered if updating Android 11 directly to Android 13 was an issue, and asked that in an earlier version of this article.

It was pointed out to me that upgrading from Android 11 to 13 required all the intermediatery updates which included a trip through Android 12, even if you were just rapid fire updating from an older Android 11. In retrospect I know this only too well – I have helped people update their Samsung phones in the past, and it has always gone through the updates sequentially, you had to install the updates in order – there was no skipping from an older Android version to a newer one without the updates in between.

I then noted that “What is in question is why users in South Australia, and from media reports, two other unnamed Australian states were also caught up in the “stuck in boot mode” bug, and why that trigged only a small subset of users, compared to the tens of millions around the world who didn’t have issues – and what’s being done to stop that from causing such an upgrade failure in the future.”

UPDATE: Here, the same Samsung Australia spokesperson replied, and stated: “This issue occurred when Samsung devices that had been on Android 11 and had a certain third party app installed, performed an update to Android 13. This third party app is primarily used in South Australia.”

I have also added to my conclusions below:

So, as I noted in the earlier version of this article, it would also seem that Samsung needs to embark on really educating users about backups, digital hygiene, cyber security, and taking it all seriously while also simplifying the experience for end users so at least they’re backed up and are protected if they lose their device, have it stolen, or accidentally damage it in some way, whether by water, other physical damage, or a rogue update – something Microsoft regularly plagued Windows 10 users with over the past few years.

Another potential learning for Samsung is to be much more open about the beta process, what is tested, how it is tested, how the app upgrade process has been tested and more, to give users interested in learning more an official place to do it from. If an app is causing a problem, such as the unnamed third party app primarily used in South Australia, tell is whether the app can be uninstalled, then the system updated to Android 13, and then the app re-installed thereafter, as a workaround, if people are willing to do this to update sooner.

Losing the most up to date digital information about yourself is a very traumatic thing to have happen to you in the 2020s, and suddenly you’re disconnected, and can’t even use the phone to call or message for help because it won’t turn on. That said, such situations are rare, and it does make sense to have a second smartphone on another network to the one you use as your primary carrier, with your email and other important apps installed, just so an outage or loss doesn’t immediately disconnect you from the world.

With new and refurb smartphones so cheap, and phone plans with unlimited calls and text with 2GB rollover data starting from $6 and other plans from $10 and up, having a physical backup of your phone on you certainly is one way to be prepared.

It is a shame the update isn’t actually out yet and will instead be delivered “over the coming weeks”, but at least we know an updated version that won’t cause the problem is definitely being worked on, as it obviously should be.

Presumably the offending update has been pulled in the meantime, so no-one else can accidentally update themselves into the same situation simply because they hadn’t heard about the issues, but the statement above didn’t meantion that,

As always, it’s a lesson to check our backups and make sure they’re up to date, and to see if they work – can you restore to another device you own if you need to?

And it’s also good to check Google News to see if the update you’re wanting to install has any feedback from other people who have already updated to see what their experiences were like.

Whatever happens – I hope you’re well backed up enjoying the ever changing digital landscape, with the rise of generative AI via ChatGPT and other solutions set to make the rest of this decade even more mind-blowing than it has been thus far.

May all your updates be successful and safe!

DOWNLOAD NOW!

PROMOTE YOUR WEBINAR ON ITWIRE It’s all about Webinars. Marketing budgets are now focused on Webinars combined with Lead Generation. If you wish to promote a Webinar we recommend at least a 3 to 4 week campaign prior to your event. The iTWire campaign will include extensive adverts on our News Site itwire.com and prominent Newsletter promotion https://itwire.com/itwire-update.html and Promotional News & Editorial. Plus a video interview of the key speaker on iTWire TV https://www.youtube.com/c/iTWireTV/videos which will be used in Promotional Posts on the iTWire Home Page. Now we are coming out of Lockdown iTWire will be focussed to assisting with your webinars and campaigns and assistance via part payments and extended terms, a Webinar Business Booster Pack and other supportive programs. We can also create your adverts and written content plus coordinate your video interview. We look forward to discussing your campaign goals with you. Please click the button below. MORE INFO HERE!

MORE INFO HERE!

Alex Zaharov-Reutt is iTWire’s Technology Editor is one of Australia’s best-known technology journalists and consumer tech experts, Alex has appeared in his capacity as technology expert on all of Australia’s free-to-air and pay TV networks on all the major news and current affairs programs, on commercial and public radio, and technology, lifestyle and reality TV shows. Visit Alex at Twitter here.

Did anybody tell WA police they just potentially handed over all their communications data to a right wing American entrepreneur[…]

You do realise the Atto 3 has been available for 12 months now? This article makes it sound like it[…]

We have very high prices comparatively. I pay 89c a GB for data and I thought that was a good[…]

If it’s $6 extra here, maybe $4-5 extra for the yearly plan, that’s a bargain and I’d be happy to[…]

Maybe I’m missing something here; isn’t it a lot simpler for ISPs to just set charges according to data usage?[…]





source