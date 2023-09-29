40 Best Hulu Originals to Binge Watch Right Now – Hulu

July 14, 2023
While we may have gotten our start as the go-to destination for next-day, TV catch-up sessions, Hulu has grown into a platform chock full of binge-worthy and award-winning original content.
Our already-extensive library of Hulu Originals grows every month, which makes committing to a movie or new show a big deal. That’s why we’re breaking down the best Hulu Originals to help you decide on your next binge with no regrets.
Let’s start streaming.
For true crime aficionados, being able to solve a case before the police is the ultimate dream. Three New York City dwellers get that chance and pounce on it — all within the walls of their eclectic apartment building.
Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) band together (kind of) to try to solve a murder in their building. This hilarious and thrilling murder mystery keeps audiences on their toes and will keep you guessing until the very end.
Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before Season 3 premieres Tuesday, August 8.
Watch: Only Murders in the Building
The 15-time Emmy AwardⓇ-winning drama series dives deep into an eerily realistic dystopian future in the new nation of Gilead, where women are stripped of all power and rights within society. Some women are even forced to become “handmaids,” meaning they must serve elite families and used to produce children. One such handmaid, June (Elisabeth Moss), is fighting back at all costs.
Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale
The relationship between college students, Lucy and Stephen, is equally exhilarating as it is toxic. Tell Me Lies is a Hulu Original series based on the novel by Carola Lovering that follows the couple’s relationship over the course of eight years — connecting all the ways a college romance can change the trajectory of their lives forever.
Discover more shows based on books streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Tell Me Lies
Based on the best-selling book by Alexis Schaitkin, Saint X is a Hulu Original series about a young girl’s mysterious death during a Caribbean family vacation and her sister’s years-long search for answers, uncovering the shocking secrets buried deep within the islands.
Watch: Saint X
Carmy is a world-renowned chef, so what is he doing running a sandwich shop in the River North neighborhood of Chicago? Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced television dramas with comedic undertones, brilliant cinematography, realistic restaurant banter — or all three, you’ll love the critically acclaimed FX and Hulu Original series, The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White.
Check out the Hulu insider’s guide to The Bear Season 2.
Watch: The Bear
Based on Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book collection, Tiny Beautiful Things is a series about a down-and-out writer, Clare (Kathryn Han) who serendipitously becomes an advice columnist. Through her new venture, Clare is able to navigate her own healing journey.
Watch: Tiny Beautiful Things
The first family of American reality TV is back as the executive producers of their own reality TV show, giving fans fresh content and an even deeper look inside their personal lives. Follow The Kardashians as they navigate business, family, relationships, and life in the spotlight.
Watch: The Kardashians
A spinoff of the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, this Hulu Original series has new characters, new storylines, and a fresh female perspective starring Hilary Duff as Sophie. Whether you’re a HIMYM fan or just dipping your toes into the franchise for the first time — you’ll love both seasons of How I Met Your Father.
Watch: How I Met Your Father
If you love adult animated series like Rick and Morty and Bob’s Burgers, you’ll love the Hulu Original adult animation comedy, Solar Opposites. Follow four displaced aliens after they crash land in suburban America. Their mission is to terraform Earth for the benefit of their alien species, but their objectives shift as they experience human culture (particularly TV and junk food).
Watch: Solar Opposites
The FBI agents of Quantico’s 2009 class are reunited after the death of a mutual friend. Class of ‘09 is a crime drama series that tells a story spanning three decades through three interweaving timelines to explore themes of justice, humanity, and legacy.
Watch: Class of ‘09
The cocaine epidemic took Los Angeles by storm in the early 1980s and this addicting FX crime drama series tells the story of how that came to be. Created by legendary screenwriter, John Singleton, Snowfall is anedge-of-your-seat crime drama that leaves you jonesing for more.
Watch: Snowfall
American Horror Stories is a Hulu Original spinoff of FX’s flagship series, American Horror Story. Unlike the original series, American Horror Stories is an episodic collection of seriously scary stand-alone stories. If the Season 2 imagery (see above) is any indication, you may want to leave the lights on.
Watch: American Horror Stories
Based on the true story of legendary rap group, The Wu-Tang Clan, this Hulu Original drama series chronicles New York City in the ‘90s at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. Bobby Diggs (aka The RZA) saw the impact it was making on his community and set out to unite Black men who were stuck between a life of music and crime.
Watch: Wu-Tang: An American Saga
High Fidelity is a Hulu Original series based on the novel by Nick Hornby. If you’ve read the book, you’ll notice that the TV series adaptation gives the story a new perspective by switching the main character, Rob, for Robyn (Zoe Kravitz). The new perspective offers a narrative that draws inspiration from the novel while staying true to the core themes of music, love, and personal exploration.
Watch: High Fidelity
Created by Ramy Youssef, starring Ramy Youssef — Ramy is an EMMY®-nominated Hulu Original series about a first-generation Egyptian American learning how to balance the moral consciousness inherited by his Muslim culture and life as a millennial in America.
Watch: Ramy
Love, Victor takes place within the universe of the beloved 2018 film Love, Simon,* serving as a spinoff series that tracks the journey of Victor, a recent addition to Creekwood High School. Throughout his transformative path among new peers, Victor learns all about self-discovery and self-acceptance.
Discover more LGBTQ+ shows and movies streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Love, Victor
*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) are about as different as two people can get. Elena and her picture-perfect family live in a luxurious house full of expensive things. Meanwhile, Mia and her daughter, Pearl, reside in an apartment owned by the Richardsons and live a generally nomadic life.
Little Fires Everywhere is a limited series that follows the mothers as their families collide, forcing them to confront their differences.
Watch: Little Fires Everywhere
In the internet’s earliest days, streaming video was nonexistent and e-commerce was just a pipe dream. However, when a disgruntled contractor found an “intimate” videotape made by Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and Pamela Anderson (Lily James), the internet became his best friend and worst enemy.
The biopic series Pam & Tommy explores the tape that got the whole country talking while changing the internet forever.
Watch: Pam & Tommy
Over 40 years after the Mel Brooks hit comedy film, History of the World, Part I (1981), the long-awaited sequel series is finally here. Laugh out loud with a star-studded cast, including Gary Nguyen, Johnny Knoxville, Dove Cameron, Tyler James Williams, Seth Rogan, Kumail Nanjiani, David Duchovny, and many more.
Watch: History of the World, Part II
Not many can say they dropped out of Stanford to become the founder and CEO of a billion-dollar company, but Elizabeth Holmes can. The idea of her company, Theranos, was simple: What if you could run a blood test with a single drop of blood, rather than an entire vial? With that, Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) set out to disrupt the entire healthcare industry. But, how far can a good idea get you if your company’s promises don’t deliver?
Watch: The Dropout
When teenager Conrad (Colton Ryan) was experiencing suicidal thoughts, his girlfriend, Michelle (Elle Fanning), urged him to go through with it via text message. But, here’s the thing about texts: You can’t take them back. Can Michelle be held liable for murder in the court of law with the evidence to prove it?
Watch: The Girl from Plainville
Based on the novel by famed mystery writer, Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water looks into the unconventional romance between Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Allen. In a version of an open marriage, Melinda can cheat on her husband in order to avoid divorce. What could possibly go wrong, right?
When one of Melinda’s lovers ends up dead, Vic claims responsibility and the pair enters into a dangerous game that will test their limits.
Watch: Deep Water
Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) went from a virtually penniless Prussian Princess to the longest-reigning Empress of Russia. In a coup d’é·tat heard around the world, Catherine dethroned her husband and took over the throne for herself. The Great is a comedic and sort of true period drama that tells the story of Catherine the Great’s rise to power.
Watch: The Great
Based on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, The Act chronicles a story of motherly love, betrayal, and mental illness. Gypsy Rose (Joey King) has always lived under the care of her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). But when she uncovers the dark truths Dee Dee has been hiding from her, Gypsy sets off on a journey of self-discovery that ends with deadly consequences.
Watch: The Act
Welcome to Tranquillum House: your home for the next 10 days.
Based on the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine guests at a health and wellness retreat who are desperately hoping to “fix” themselves and the issues they suffer from.
Through unconventional and often intense methods of retreat leader Masha (Nicole Kidman), the guests attempt to reach mental and spiritual peace. But, the question must be asked: Is Masha crazy, or is she the real deal?
Watch: Nine Perfect Strangers
In the 1990s, Purdue Pharma released a new drug called OxyContin that was marketed as a pill that would virtually cure chronic pain. The opioid was said to be a game changer, boasting a “less than 1%” addiction rate. The Golden GlobeⓇ-winning miniseries explores Purdue Pharma’s role in OxyContin’s journey from “miracle drug” to becoming the leading cause of the opioid crisis in America.
Watch: Dopesick
Nestled in the rural farming country of Ontario, Canada, the town of Letterkenny has three groups: The Hicks (aka the farmers), The Skids (aka the town drug addicts), and The Hockey Players (no code here: Canadians love hockey). The zany comedy series focuses on siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett), who run a small farm and produce stand, as they navigate life in a small town.
Watch: Letterkenny
What would you do if you had a second chance at your middle school experience? It’s a hard pass for us, but that didn’t stop Pen15 creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle from bringing it to our TV screens.
The hit comedy series tells the tales of two seventh-grade girls (played by the fully adult creators) in the year 2000. With a cast made up of actual middle school students, Maya and Anna wander the halls as they try to make sense of life, love, and the complicated world of teen drama.
Watch: Pen15
With experiences pulled from Aidy Bryant’s own life, Shrill examines life through the lens of a plus-size woman in Portland, Oregon. While Annie (Bryant) is tired of living in the shadows and wants to change her life, it doesn’t mean she wants to change her body. The series uses perfectly-timed humor and a large dose of humility to explore a young woman’s journey to find happiness, regardless of her size.
Watch: Shrill
Indulge in your favorite classic snack food, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, to satisfy both your taste bud and binge-watching cravings. Flamin’ Hot is a Hulu Original film that boasts an awe-inspiring origin story that will “ignite” your affection for the beloved cheesy treat. Get transported back to the early ’90s when Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito Lay, embarks on a remarkable journey to turn his groundbreaking idea into a reality.
Watch: Flamin’ Hot
Catch this fresh take on the beloved comedy gem, White Men Can’t Jump (1992), featuring musician Jack Harlow’s acting debut. While the cast may have changed, the essence remains the same — a pair of street ‘ballers use their hustling skills to outsmart opponents and earn fast cash.
Discover more basketball movies streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: White Men Can’t Jump
Hunt or be hunted. Prey is a Hulu Original prequel to the classic Predator* films set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. Follow Naru, a strong and skilled warrior, as she protects her tribe from a mysterious high-tech predator hunting her people.
Watch: Prey
*Predator is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.
In the modern world of dating, meeting someone organically at the grocery store seems unheard of. However, after a string of bad dates and endless swiping on dating apps, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) finds it refreshing.
Unfortunately, just because Daisy found her new boyfriend, Steve (Sebastian Stan), sans dating app, doesn’t mean she won’t be subjected to the horrors of the dating world.
Check out Fresh and more Hulu Original horror movies streaming now.
Watch: Fresh
As Hulu’s most-watched movie of 2020, Run explores wheelchair-bound Chloe’s close relationship with her mother, Diane (Sarah Paulson). When Chloe (Kiera Allen), raised in isolation by her mother, finds alarming documents, she becomes suspicious of Diane and her intentions. Suspecting her mom of something sinister, Chloe tries to run away in an attempt to learn the truth about herself and her life.
Watch: Run
At a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Miliotti) happen upon a magical cave that throws them into an infinite time loop where they’re forced to relive the wedding day over and over again. Knowing that nothing they do will make any difference, the pair decides to have fun with it — maybe a little too much fun.
Watch: Palm Springs
In 1940s America, the country was on the precipice of a heroin epidemic that the FBI was determined to prevent. At the same time, a jazz singer named Billie Holiday was becoming a star, with her soulful voice and haunting song, “Strange Fruit,” which depicted violent lynchings of black Americans in the South. Holiday, who was addicted to heroin herself, became the face of the war on drugs when the FBI attempted to racialize the issue and use her as the scapegoat.
Discover more Black history stories streaming now.
Watch: The United States vs. Billie Holiday
At the same time as the famed Woodstock festival, another festival was taking place in the center of New York City’s Harlem neighborhood: the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival. The festival, which featured black musicians, artists, and speakers, was a six-week-long celebration of Black pride and unity. The OscarⓇ-nominated documentary Summer of Soul televises one of the defining events in Black culture in New York City.
Watch: Summer of Soul
For as long as she can remember, Jacinta has been enmeshed in her mother’s addiction and crime-littered world and has been in and out of prison since her teens. Filmed over the course of three years, Jacinta follows a young inmate (Jacinta) and her mother, Rosemary, who are both imprisoned at the Maine Correctional Center on drug-related charges.
When she’s released, Jacinta works toward staying sober and reconnecting with her 10-year-old daughter, Caylynn.
Watch: Jacinta
For transgender athletes, sports can be both a sanctuary and a battlefield. Changing the Game follows three transgender athletes competing at the top of their game. The Hulu Original documentary explores the daily experiences of the three young athletes as they face discrimination, accusations of an unfair advantage, and the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.
Watch: Changing the Game
Soleil Moon Frye started her career as a child actor in the ‘80s, where she became known for her iconic lead role in Punky Brewster. Frye spent her teenage years with a video camera in her hand, recording her life and the lives of the rest of young Hollywood. With appearances by teenage versions of Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Corolla, and Mario Lopez, this nostalgic documentary film looks at the lives of some of our favorite Hollywood stars in the ’90s.
Watch: Kid 90
