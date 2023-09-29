Gray and blue colors expected for the titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Ultra … – Notebookcheck.net

One of the interesting aspects of each year’s iPhone launches are the colorways that Apple chooses to launch them in. Typically, Apple sticks with a dark/black model and a silver model for its Pro models in its line up that are joined by two other models that shift to a new hue each year. For the iPhone 14 Pro, the two additional color variants come in Deep Purple and Gold. With Apple switching from a stainless steel finish to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max), it seems inevitable that Apple would also bring new color variants for its latest launch.
The Apple Watch Ultra, currently the only device with a titanium case in the Apple product lineup, points to what we can expect from the "stock" color options for the new iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra. The current Watch Ultra comes in a natural titanium finish akin to Apple’s current silver iPhone Pro models. A firm rumor suggests that the next-generation Watch Ultra will come in a new dark titanium finish, making it likely this will also find its way to the iPhone 15 Pro line up. It seems quite possible that these will become the default iPhone 15 Pro colorways moving forward.
This leaves a question mark hanging over what the two alternative colorways will be for the iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra and the latest tip is that these will be joined by a new ‘Titan Gray’ option and a new dark blue color. According to 9to5Mac, which reported on this new leak, the name ‘Titan Gray’ is what their sources expect the color to be called, although there is less certainty about what the dark blue color will end up being called.
Although not quite as strong as steel or dent resistant, titanium is noticeably lighter. However, the finishes tend to be more matte-like than the shiny finishes we have seen from Apple’s stainless steel models. With Apple’s 2023 iPhone launch event only two or three weeks away, it is not long before all will be revealed.
9to5Mac
