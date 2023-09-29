New Apple TV+ shows: Apple TV series and movies 2022 and 2023 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Apple’s list of currently available content for Apple TV+ continues to grow, and so does the list of upcoming projects in the works. Films, limited series, specials, and multi-season series—Apple’s got lots of irons in the fire.

Some of these projects have been officially announced and acknowledged by Apple, while others have been reported by the Hollywood press, which always has its ear to the ground about what projects actors, directors, and producers are involved in.

We’ve divided this list in two: Coming Soon is a list of shows for which Apple has given an official release date or release window, and Further Out compiles content that is still in production or perhaps haven’t even begun yet.

Updated 09/28/23: We have updated our list with the latest trailers, release dates, and upcoming shows.

You don’t need an Apple TV set top box to watch Apple TV+, nor do you have to pay for a subscription, see: How to watch Apple TV+ for free.

The following shows, series, and movies have been officially announced by Apple and will typically will begin streaming in the next few weeks or months.

What it’s about: Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.

Important names: Starring Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Written and directed by John Carney.

When you can watch: Flora and Son premieres on September 29, 2023.

What it’s about: Based upon the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, Interrupting Chicken is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing.

Important names: Starring Sterling K. Brown, Juliet Donenfeld, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, and Maximus Tran.

When you can watch: Interrupting Chicken premieres on September 29, 2023.

What it’s about: Based on the book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI. It tells the story of a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was found on their land. According to Deadline, Paramount will distribute the film in theaters, while it will be an Apple TV+ streaming exclusive.

Important names: Directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the leading roles.

When you can watch: The film will get a limited theatrical release on October 6, 2023, followed by a wider release on October 20. There has been no announcement of the Apple TV+ home streaming release yet.

What it’s about: Variety reports that this will be a drama series based on the upcoming novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the 1950s, the story follows a woman who dreams of being a scientist in a world that demands women stay homemakers. She eventually lands a job hosting a TV cooking show and uses it as a platform to teach science to housewives.

Important names: Brie Larson will star, and Susannah Grant will write (she previously won an Academy Award for writing Erin Brockovich).

When you can watch: Lessons in Chemistry will debut on October 13, 2023.

What it’s about: Tells the story of former British spy David Cornwell, who wrote under the pen name John le Carré. He authored famous espionage novels like The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager, and The Constant Gardener.

Important names: Directed by Errol Morris.

When you can watch: The Pigeon Tunnel will debut on October 20, 2023.

What it’s about: Experience the chilling true story of the world’s most famous poltergeist case through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded.

Important names: Paula Benson, Daniel Lee, Charlotte Miller, and Olivia Booth-Ford

When you can watch: The Enfield Poltergeist premieres on October 27, 2023.

What it’s about: Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.

Important names: Stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson. Written and directed by Christos Nikou.

When you can watch: Fingernails will get a theatrical release in L.A. and New York on October 27, 2023, expanding to more theaters on November 3. The Apple TV+ streaming release will follow at a later date.

What it’s about: An eight-episode period drama about a group of fun-loving young American girls who explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off a culture clash. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

Apple

Important names: Stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, and Mia Threapleton. Written by Katherine Jakeways. Directed by Susanna White.

When you can watch: The Buccaneers will premiere on November 8, 2023.

What it’s about: A live-action series in partnership with production company Legendary, taking place in the Monsterverse. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Rumors say parts of the show were filmed in Apple’s Immersive Video format for the Apple Vision Pro.

Important names: Stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

When you can watch: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere on November 17, 2023.

What it’s about: A big historical action epic film about Napoleon Bonaparte.

Important names: Joaquin Phoenix is to star as Napoleon, Ridley Scott will direct.

When you can watch: Napoleon will release into theaters on November 22, 2023. There has been no streaming date set yet.

What it’s about: In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Important names: Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves.

When you can watch: The third season of Slow Horses premieres on December 1, 2023.

What it’s about: After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to the Great Outdoors to earn their performance badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience everything camp and the outdoors have to offer.

Important names: Features the same Peanuts characters we’ve known for decades.

When you can watch: Camp Snoopy is a new series set to debut in 2024, with no release date yet.

These shows, series, and movies may or may not have been officially announced, and do not yet have definitive release dates. Some may debut in the next few months, others be more than a year away. It’s even possible that some of these projects will never be released.

What it’s about: Follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations.

Important names: An ensemble cast starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

When you can watch: Argylle will get a theatrical release on February 2, 2024. It will stream on Apple TV+ after that date (likely a month or two later).

What it’s about: A six-part documentary about soccer phenom Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer.

Important names: The documentary is produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner.

When you can watch: This documentary does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A family drama series about the life of an iconic French fashion house.

Important names: Stars Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanro, and Pierre Deladonchamps. Directed by Fabrice Gobert and Daniel Grou alias Podz.

When you can watch: La Maison does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A biography drama about Antonin Carême, the so-called first celebrity chef, who rose to stardom in the 19th century. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

Important names: Benjamin Voisin stars as Carême, with Jérémie Renier and Lyna Khoudri co-staring.

When you can watch: Carême does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: An eight-episode limited series inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan. The storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for now.

Important names: Written and showrun by Melissa James Gibson, starring Jessica Chastain in the lead role.

When you can watch: The Savant does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: An eight-episode series of individual tales set in the world of Mythic Quest that will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game. It is said to be in the vein of Mythic Quest episodes “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!,” “Everlight,” and “Sarian.”

Important names: The series is created by Mythic Quest writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney.

When you can watch: Mere Mortals does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A fictional drama series inspired by true events, Firebug will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Important names: Written and created by Dennis Lehane, starring Taron Egerton.

When you can watch: Firebug does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: It is described as a “described as a blended, grounded genre drama,” which doesn’t tell us much.

Important names: Vince Gilligan gave us Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Rhea Seehorn is attached to star in the lead role.

When you can watch: This new series does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: Based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name. A six-episode dramedy about Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.

Important names: Will star Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura. Directed by Carlos Sedes.

When you can watch: Land of Women does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: An eight-episode, one-hour series set in London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case.

Important names: Stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, directed by Jim Loach.

When you can watch: Criminal Record does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: Not much is known about the story yet, with Apple only calling it a “genre-bending series” and Deadline describes it as a “Los Angeles-based, contemporary take on the private detective story.”

Important names: Starring Colin Farrell, directed by Fernando Meirelles, created by Mark Protosevich.

When you can watch: Sugar has no release date yet.

What it’s about: We don’t know much, other than that Apple says “Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.”

Important names: Brad Pitt stars, with Joseph Kosinski directing, and seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton producing.

When you can watch: The film does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A live-action series based on the beloved Japanese animated show from the ’60s.

Important names: Will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, with Hiram Martinez and Ron Fitzgerald as writers and showrunners.

When you can watch: Speed Racer has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A 10-episode crime drama series set in 1970 and based on the true stories of Mexico’s first female police force.

Important names: Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi serve as directors and showrunners. Starring Bárbara Mori.

When you can watch: Las Azules is in production but does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A comedy series about the legendary British highwayman Dick Turpin.

Important names: Stars Noel Fielding, directed by Ben Palmer.

When you can watch: This series does not have a release date yet, nor a title.

What it’s about: A limited series based on David Grann’s nonfiction book about Henry Worsley, who crossed Antarctica on foot.

Important names: Tom Hiddleston stars, Soo Hugh directs.

When you can watch: The White Darkness has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A six-episode limited series that tells the story of how Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton relied on his best friend Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind “Easy Rider,” to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

Important names: Janine Sherman Barrois, Don Cheadle, Jim Hecht, and Joshuah Bearman, are on on board as producers. Don Cheadle will also direct the first two episodes. André Holland is in discussions to star.

When you can watch: The Big Cigar does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A thriller about Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

Important names: The series will star Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

When you can watch: Constellation does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A series based on the novel Dark Matter; an alternate-universe thriller about a man who is abducted, drugged, and wakes up in a reality in which he made different choices in the past.

Important names: The series is being adapted as a series by the author Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton

Important names: Directed by Matt Kay, featuring full access to Hamilton and his team.

When you can watch: This documentary does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: Apple’s first all-Spanish-language series, with an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. The story follows Marigaby Tamayo, a medical student by day who spends her nights saving lives throughout Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance.

Important names: Stars Joaquín Cosío, Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Yalitza Aparicio, Itzan Escamilla, and more.

When you can watch: Midnight Family has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A limited series about one of America’s founding fathers, based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

Important names: Michael Douglass is set to star as Benjamin Franklin.

When you can watch: This series does not yet have a release date, nor a final title.

What it’s about: A limited series that Apple describes as, “an epic thriller set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come.”

Important names: Written and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler, starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

When you can watch: The New Look does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A food documentary series that tells the story of humanity and the planet through eight defining ingredients.

Important names: Created by filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and chef René Redzepi.

When you can watch: Omnivore does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: A 10-part documentary event series about the New England Patriots, based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict.

Important names: Directed by Matthew Hamachek.

When you can watch: The Dynasty does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: An eight-episode limited series inspired by the Scott Turow novel of the same name. A courtroom drama that tells the story of a murder that ends up in the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

Important names: The showrunner is David E. Kelley, with J.J. Abrams and Dustin Thomason as executive producers.

When you can watch: Presumed Innocent has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A 10-episode comedy series in production at Apple Studios. Set in the early 1970s, it tells the story of Maxine Simmons as she attempts to secure her place in Palm Beach high society.

Important names: Starring Kirsten Wiig and Laura Dern.

When you can watch: Mrs. American Pie does not yet have a release date.

What it’s about: Apple describes this 10-episodes series as a “darkly comedic half-hour drama” about Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan. When her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash, she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. They develop an unexpected friendship, and uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family.

Important names: Rashida Jones stars as Suzie, written and executive produced by Katie Robbins.

When you can watch: Sunny has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A limited series true crime story about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth and the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Important names: Set to star Tobias Menzies, directed by Carl Franklin.

When you can watch: Manhunt has no release date yet.

What it’s about: Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Catherine Ravenscroft is a television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. A novel written by a widower has her as a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

Important names: Acclaimed filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón will write and direct all episodes. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will star.

When you can watch: This series has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A thriller in which two lone-wolf fixers (Pitt and Clooney) get assigned to the same job. Deadline reports that Apple outbid other major studios and distributors for the film rights. The film doesn’t have a title yet.

Important names: Written and directed by Jon Watts, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

When you can watch: This film has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A beloved Nickelodeon series that ran for six seasons and featured live action, puppets, short sketches, and music. Apple has acquired the entire back catalog and rights to produce new episodes. So far, there are plans to produce 20 new episodes as a “a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is.”

Important names: It’s unclear which of the original cast or crew will participate in the new episodes.

When you can watch: We don’t have word yet on when old episodes will appear on Apple TV+, nor when the new episodes will debut.

What it’s about: An adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Important names: Written and produced by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso, Cougar Town) and starring Vince Vaughn.

When you can watch: Bad Monkey has no release date yet.

What it’s about: Follows the life and career of legendary pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige.

Important names: The series is produced by Erving “Magic” Johnson, among others. It is in conjunction with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and MLB.

When you can watch: This series has no release date yet.

What it’s about: A pair of documentary films that examine the history of black actors and actresses in Hollywood. One focuses on leading men, the other on leading women.

Important names: Producers include Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, Dan Cogan, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Reginald Hudlin, and Bryan Smiley.

When you can watch: These two companion films have no release date yet.

What it’s about: Gong Show host Chuck Barris famously claimed to be a secret CIA assassin in his autobiography Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which was made into a feature film in 2002. A Deadline report says Apple is developing an hour-long drama series about Barris as both Gong Show host and CIA assassin.

Important names: Justin Timberlake is attached to star as Chuck Barris.

When you can watch: This series has no release date yet.

What it’s about: Apple’s description of this limited series says it “takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.”

Important names: It will star Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Directed by Alma Har’el.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: Based on the children’s book by Tony DiTerlizzi, which follows the story of Eva Nine, a girl who spent most of her life living underground before being forced to flee outside and survive with a robot named Muthr, an alien named Rovander Kitt, and a water bear named Otto. Apple plans to run at least two seasons of this show.

Important names: Written and produced by Lauren Montgomery.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A musical that follows Elian, a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.

Important names: Directed by Vicky Jenson, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

When you can watch: Spellbound is currently expected to be released in 2024.

What it’s about: Deadline describes it as a “sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic ‘companion doll’ kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming that she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer.”

Important names: Florence Pugh and Vanessa Taylor are attached to star and Drew Pearce will write the script.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: Deadline reports that this is a genre-bending film about an engineered “ideal wife” who rejects her creator, escapes captivity, and discovers her true self.

Important names: The film will star Scarlett Johansson and will be directed by Sebastián Lelio.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A natural history documentary series that uses new audio technology and cinematic 360-degree audio to reveal untold nature stories from every continent.

Important names: It will be executive produced by Alex Williamson, and the series producer is Sam Hodgson.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: According to Variety, this is to be a “spy movie with romance set in Africa” but little else is known about the nascent project. The report says it’s early in production.

Important names: The film will star Idris Elba and is produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: When a high school student in a small Alaskan town posts a photo of his dad online, and discovers that his family is in the Witness Protection Program. A man seeking revenge soon finds them, the FBI shows up…but what if his dad’s reasons for going into the program aren’t as innocent as he says?

Important names: Jake Gyllenhaal is set to start with Gustav Möller directing.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s an eight-episode series about the 1930s and 40s actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr (whose frequency-hopping radio technology is still the basis for many modern wireless communications).

Important names: Gal Gadot is set to star as Lamarr, with a script written by Sarah Treem.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: Apple has struck an overall deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation to produce shows or series based on the author’s works for children. The most famous of these, by far, is Where the Wild Things Are.

Important names: Apple is working with longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks and his production studio Night Kitchen Studios.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A limited-series adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel The Custom of the Country. The novel, published in the early 20th century, is about a midwestern girl who climbs the ladder of New York high society.

Important names: The big one is Sofia Coppola, who is developing the series for Apple. No word yet on whether she will direct it.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: Based on Richard Dominguez’s comic book about an aging luchador who teams up with his grandson to use the El Gato Negro persona to fight crime in South Texas.

Important names: Robert Rodriguez will direct and produce, while Diego Boneta will star and also produce.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A limited series about the bombers of World War II. It is something of a follow-up to the hit HBO series Band of Brothers. Nearly all of the content on Apple TV+, while original and exclusive, is produced by outside production companies and studios. But according to Variety, Apple is also building its own internal studio, named Masters, and this is its first project.

Important names: It will be written by one of Band of Brothers writers, John Orloff, with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks once again on as executive producers. Several other producers and alumni of Band of Brothers will be involved with the project, too.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A report in Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order for a new drama based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox. Fox has a hot novel named Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA that released in October 2019.

Important names: Brie Larson will star and executive produce the series.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: A report from Variety says that Apple has made a direct-to-series order of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The limited series, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir about a woman awaiting heart surgery and the women who supported her, will star Jennifer Garner and be executive produced by J.J. Abrams through his Bad Robot production company.

Important names: J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner are working together again for the first time since the show Alias.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: This summer, The New York Times Magazine published an epic feature titled, “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change.” At over 30,000 words, it took up an entire issue of the magazine and earned critical acclaim. It focused on how, from 1979 to 1989, a small team of scientists, activists, and politicians tried to stop climate change while there was still time.

We don’t know the format the show will take, but The New York Times specifically calls it a “series.” Based on the source material, it seems like a single-season limited series makes the most sense.

Important names: The article’s author, Nathaniel Rich, will serve as executive producer together with Anonymous Content founder and CEO Steve Golin.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: Terry Gilliam’s time-traveling adventure comedy Time Bandits may make its way to the small screen in a TV series. Deadline reports that Apple is buying up the rights to make a TV show of the cult classic film.

The film, about a young boy who gets caught up with a troupe of thieves as they hop across history to steal treasure, ever on the run from the “supreme being” from whom they’ve stolen their time map, is good fodder for a TV show. But the film has a dedicated cult following who will place high demands on maintaining the film’s heart and quirky sense of British humor.

Important names: Terry Gilliam will have an executive producer role, but will not write for the show. A report in Variety says that the series will be directed by Taika Waititi, whose quirky film What We Do in the Shadows earned him a cult following, and who earned huge international acclaim for his direction of Thor: Rangrarok and Jojo Rabbit.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

What it’s about: According to Variety, Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour run of a new comedy variety show. The show is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s collection of short stories You Think It, I’ll Say It.

Important names: SNL alum Kristen Wiig was set to star, but pulled out citing scheduling conflicts with Wonder Woman 1984. The show is created and produced by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock, About a Boy).

When you can watch: This project does not yet have a title or release date.

What it’s about: According to Variety, Apple has gone straight-to-series (ordered a whole season of a series without first shooting a pilot) on a drama by Damien Chazelle. Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

No details have been given about the series at all, except that Chazelle will write and direct every episode. We don’t know the subject matter, the stars, the length of each episode…really nothing at all.

Important names: Chazelle is the acclaimed writer and director of La La Land and Whiplash, and is currently working on a Neil Armstrong biopic called First Man.

When you can watch: No release date yet.

I have written about technology for my entire professional life – over 25 years. I enjoy learning about how complicated technology works and explaining it in a way anyone can understand.

Macworld Sweden

Macwelt Germany

Subscribe to the Macworld Digital Magazine

Manage Subscription

Newsletter

source