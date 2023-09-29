Verizon to offer all new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and … – Verizon

No Updates

New Verizon customers and existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get iPhone 15 Pro, on us, or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 15 model with any iPhone trade-in. Guaranteed1.

Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 line-up with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans2

Sign up for Verizon MyPlan — the ultimate iPhone plan, with Apple One — and get access to amazing deals on the best in content and entertainment

New AR experience: Listen to J Balvin’s new music and get a chance to win iPhone 15 Pro

NEW YORK – Verizon will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a gorgeous new durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system with a powerful 48MP Main camera, and USB-C.

Verizon will also offer iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, the A17 Pro chip, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

Whether you are switching to Verizon, adding a new line or upgrading an existing line to the latest and greatest iPhone, America’s most reliable 5G network3 has you covered with our best offers:

New Verizon customers or existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, can get an iPhone 15 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 line-up when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition. If you choose Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans, you can get $830 or $415 off the new iPhone 15 line-up with iPhone trade-in, respectively1.

Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 line-up with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans2.

Looking to smarten up your wrist? Get the new Apple Watch Series 9 for less than $6 a month4 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $14 a month, when you purchase select iPhones, with qualified watch trade-in5.

Personalize your new iPhone with some great accessories deals. For a limited time and while supplies last, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers and 20% off select cases and screen protectors for iPhone 15 line-up.

Order the iPhone 15 lineup at Verizon stores, on the My Verizon app and at verizon.com beginning Friday, September 15 with availability on Friday, September 22. The new Apple Watch lineup, including the second generation of Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro are available for customers to order starting Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business for special pricing and offers.

1 $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list.

2 $829.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate or select 5G Unlimited plan req’d. Less up to $830 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3 Rankings based on the RootMetrics® State of 5G in the US Report: 1H 2023.

4 5G phone only: Up to $1,599.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req'd first. Watch: $499.99 (41mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit + $120 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

5 5G phone only: Up to $1,599.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req'd first. Watch: $799.99 (49mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $180 trade-in/promo credit + $120 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

