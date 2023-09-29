Top 2 Cryptocurrencies To Watch in September 2023 – Watcher Guru

The cryptocurrency markets remain on a correction spree as leading assets struggle to climb up the indices. However, Bitcoin climbed above the $27,000 mark on Wednesday after the US Court potentially paved the way for the first spot Bitcoin ETF approval. So will September be a good month for the cryptocurrency markets, and can it deliver profits? In this article, we will highlight two cryptocurrencies to watch out for in September 2023.

Elon Musk’s X (formally Twitter) has received licenses to operate cryptocurrency payments and trading. Seven states in the U.S. granted licenses, and the platform will soon begin enabling cryptocurrency transactions for users. The states that have provided licenses are Arizona, Missouri, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, and now Rhode Island. Therefore, Dogecoin stands a chance to spike as any positive development on X pushes DOGE’s price up in the charts.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 X (Twitter) obtains license required for crypto payments and trading.

If Musk enables payments in Dogecoin for content creators, then the meme currency will receive real-time use cases. Read here for a realistic price prediction on when Dogecoin could breach its previous all-time high of $0.73.

2. Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu recently launched its most-awaited project, Shibarium, and more than 50,000 transactions have already been initiated on the network. Shibarium is charging a small fee for transactions that will be used to burn SHIB tokens. If the network announces its first burn next month, then Shiba Inu has more chances of spiking in price. However, if the network fails to burn SHIB tokens, then the dog-themed cryptocurrency will experience a downside.

Therefore, Shiba Inu can gain success only if the burns are on a larger scale, touching nearly 1 trillion tokens. Read here for a price prediction on when Shiba Inu could rally and touch the 1-cent milestone.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

