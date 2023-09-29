Netflix: 7 Best New Shows in July 2023 + Full List – IndieWire

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dear readers, stay safe out there. Summer is barely a few weeks underway, and the calamities just keep stacking up. Wildfires are engulfing Canada and sending toxic air across the northern United States. The Supreme Court won’t let anything stop them from protecting white America — not logic, reason, or even cases rooted in things that actually happened. And, as I write this, we’re only a few short weeks from the Emmy nominations, where voters are almost assuredly going to give 15-25 precious and prestigious nominations to the trainwreck that is “Ted Lasso” Season 3. Is it better to stay inside with bad TV but better air, or venture outside, where it’s still summer but the act of breathing may cause you to pass out.

Netflix, the streamer built for bingeing, is only a minor help this month. July’s offerings are headlined by two potentially ideal summer escapes: “The Witcher” is a fantasy adventure so wild it’s impossible to look away. There are berserko monsters, kinky baths, and creative swearing aplenty, all led by the charming weirdo that is Henry Cavill. So enjoy! …for a few hours. The first five episodes are being released at the end of June, so July’s top TV release will only last you three hours — or an average Friday night. The second-best new show is a full 10 episodes, albeit half-hour entries, though this one is so far unproven. “Survival of the Thickest” stars Michelle Buteau in a sitcom based on her book of essays (of the same name). Our high hopes are well-justified — Buteau has been stealing scenes and winning hearts for years now — but like any freshman series, there’s no telling how it turns out until it drops.

As for the rest, well, read on and find out. I think it would be a stretch to label any of July’s offerings “gourmet cheeseburgers,” but there’s at least one or two of Chili’s chicken tenders. Whatever you decide, just remember to take care of yourself. It could be a cruel summer, but you still deserve the best.

Release Date: Thursday, July 27

Showrunner: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Graham McTavish, Cassie Clare, Hugh Skinner, Bart Edwards, Robbie Amell, Safiyya Ingar, Rochelle Rose

Format: 3 hourlong episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: This is it for Henry Cavill. Though “The Witcher” will continue into Season 4 (and beyond), our first live-action Geralt is stepping away after these last three episodes are released. And frankly, I’m concerned. “The Witcher” works best when it’s chucking batshit chaos against the uncaring, oft-irritated brick wall so charismatically embodied by the former Superman. With Cavill gone (and a blank slate Hemsworth brother stepping in), I’m not sure Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy adventure can thrive. Scenes without Cavill are already less compelling than those with him, and a rather disastrous spin-off didn’t boost beliefs that this universe makes sense without a central star as hulking, roguish, and markedly excited to be here as Cavill. So savor these final three episodes, folks. Dark times await.

Release Date: Thursday, July 13

Creators: Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Liza Treyger, Taylor Selé, and Anissa Felix

Format: 8 half-hour episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: Forget the groan-inducing title and focus on the production company: A24! But really, seeing Michelle Buteau (“Always Be My Maybe’) as the lead of her own comedy should be enough to have you hooked. So let’s break it down a bit, just for fun: “Survival of the Thickest” follows Mavis (Buteau), a 38-year-old assistant stylist who’s on the come-up. But when she catches her partner — at work and at home — in bed with another woman, she has to go out on her own without missing a beat. “Survival of the Thickest” takes on the structure of a classic sitcom, surrounding its charismatic lead with clever friends and glamorous co-workers, which should allow Buteau to shine. The half-hour comedy series is based on her book of essays and co-created by writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Release Date: Wednesday, July 12

Producers: Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota

Format: 8 hourlong episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: Hagiography alert. At first glance, “Quarterback” sounds like an exciting documentary series for any football fan. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota — all professional QB1s — were miked up for every game of the 2022 season, and followed off-the-field as well. The eight-episode series indeed offers unprecedented access to some of the most talked about athletes in the world… but whatever ends up onscreen is also completely biased. Not only is the NFL itself a producer and partner on the series, but Mahomes’ own 2PM Productions is, too, meaning you’re not going to see anything that the league or the star quarterback doesn’t want you to see — which, in turn, typically means viewers are in for a puff piece that glorifies the game and each player. These unobjective documentaries are becoming more and more prominent after the success of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance,” but there are still plenty of clear-eyed docs being made, too. Choose your own adventure. Just make sure you go in knowing who’s behind the camera.

Release Date: July 3, 10, 17, and 24

Directors: Max Salomon, Jesse Sweet, Mark Mannucci, and Shai Gal

Format: 4 feature-length episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: Following the same release strategy and packaging as the sports documentary series “Untold,” “Unknown” tracks various explorers as they venture into uncharted territories. (“How many ‘un-‘ words can you fit in a sentence?” you ask? I could do more.)The four feature-length documentaries — “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” (July 3), “Unknown: Killer Robots” (July 10), “Unknown: Cave of Bones” (July 17), and “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine” (July 24) — touch on topical subjects like artificial intelligence while simultaneously tackling questions you may never have thought to ask. Pick your favorite and give it a go, or lean in for the full series. Just remember: Netflix doesn’t do weekly releases.

Release Date: Wednesday, July 26

Cast: Cherish Finden, Benoit Blin, Tom Allen, Liam Charles, Stacey Solomon

Format: 10 hourlong episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: You are an addict, and you cannot help yourself. Sure, the global obsession with nice Brits turning out tasty concoctions may have faded, but not for you. Your passion for “GBBO” burns hotter than a tent filled with ovens on a hot summer day. Who cares that this isn’t the core show? Not you. Professionals or amateurs, good hosts or bad, your craving must be fed. And that’s OK. If you’re going to devote hours of your life to a TV show, there are far worse options out there.

Release Date: Friday, July 14

Creators: Laura Gibson, Charlie Bennett

Cast: Alex Snell, Christine Obanor, Courtney Randolph, Dre Woodard, Elys Hutchinson, Hannah Brooke, Hunter LoNigro, Isaac Francis, Louis Russell, Megan Thomson

Format: 10 hourlong episodes

The Best Reason to Watch: I have never watched “Too Hot to Handle,” but I’ve been assured by trusted colleagues it’s quite the piece of entertainment — and not something designed by the “no sex in movies” nutters to prove some weird point about the power of abistinence. So have fun, fellow sickos!

Release Date: Thursday, July 6

Showrunners: Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole

Format: 6 hourlong episodes (Part 2, consisting of four episodes, will be released August 3

The Best Reason to Watch: “The Lincoln Lawyer” was first a book, by Michael Connelly, then a movie, starring Matthew McConaughey. Everyone’s favorite actor/author/professor/Texan also famously drove around a lot in a little show called “True Detective,” which inspired this exceptional creation. I’m sure Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” is fine, but it is only included in this month’s list so I can introduce more people to that video. Worth it.

“The Dragon Prince” Season 5 (available in July)

“Kohrra” (available in July)

“The Days” (available July 1)

“Little Angel” Volume 3 (available July 3)

“Back to 15” Season 2 (available July 5)

“Deep Fake Love” (available July 6)

“Fatal Seduction” (available July 7)

“Hack My Home” (available July 7)

“StoryBots: Answer Time” Season 2 (available July 10)

“Nineteen to Twenty” (available July 11)

“Record of Ragnarok” Season 2, Episodes 11-15 (available July 12)

“Sugar Rush: The Baking Point” (available July 12)

“Burn the House Down” (available July 13)

“Devil’s Advocate” (available July 13)

“Sonic Prime” Season 2 (available July 13)

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” Season 2 (available July 14)

“Five Star Chef” (available July 14)

“Country Queen” (available July 15)

“Morphie 3D” Season 1 (available July 15)

“My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale” Season 1 (available July 15)

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 (available July 20)

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (available July 21)

“Sintonia” Season 4 (available July 25)

“Baki Hanma: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” Season 2 (available July 26)

“A Perfect Story” (available July 28)

“Captain Fall” (available July 28)

“D.P.” Season 2 (available July 28)

“The Tailor” Season 2 (available July 28)

“The Uncanny Counter” Season 2 (available July 29)

“BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy” Season 2 (available July 31)

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source