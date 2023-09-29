OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features – The Economic Times

5 Stories
Arjun Mohan, who took charge as the new chief executive of the India business at Byju’s last Wednesday, is set to unveil a series of changes at the financially troubled edtech firm, including cutting the headcount by a third or about 4,000-4,500 people to further tighten costs, people aware of the matter said.
After QIA, yet another oil-rich Gulf sovereign fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is looking to buy an additional stake in Mukesh Ambani’s retail empire. ADIA is seeking to invest $600 million into the organised retailing business of Asia’s richest person, people aware of the developments told ET, at valuations that significantly exceed those during an earlier concluded round three years ago.
The upcoming festive season sales are expected to bring the steepest online discounts since Covid, up to 60% in certain categories, with several ecommerce majors indicating a push to expand volumes.
ETPrime stories of the day
Space and deep-tech businesses in India have solved one funding problem. They now encounter another.
Amrapali to Jaypee to M3M: A five-point caution note homebuyers should read before taking the plunge
Direct investing or via distributors? The jury’s out as more investors take MF route to markets.
Layoff Tracker
Company Name
Layoffs
Byju’s
3,500
Unacademy
1,350
Vedantu
1,100
Cars24
600
Oyo
600
Udaan
530
Mohalla Tech
500
Mfine
500
Swiggy
380
Frontrow
280
Ola
200
DealShare
100
Cashfree
100
WazirX
60
Meesho
150
