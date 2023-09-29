OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus for $20 a month with more features – The Economic Times

5 Stories

Arjun Mohan, who took charge as the new chief executive of the India business at Byju’s last Wednesday, is set to unveil a series of changes at the financially troubled edtech firm, including cutting the headcount by a third or about 4,000-4,500 people to further tighten costs, people aware of the matter said.

After QIA, yet another oil-rich Gulf sovereign fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is looking to buy an additional stake in Mukesh Ambani’s retail empire. ADIA is seeking to invest $600 million into the organised retailing business of Asia’s richest person, people aware of the developments told ET, at valuations that significantly exceed those during an earlier concluded round three years ago.

The upcoming festive season sales are expected to bring the steepest online discounts since Covid, up to 60% in certain categories, with several ecommerce majors indicating a push to expand volumes.

Layoff Tracker



Company Name

Layoffs



Byju’s

3,500



Unacademy

1,350



Vedantu

1,100



Cars24

600



Oyo

600



Udaan

530



Mohalla Tech

500



Mfine

500



Swiggy

380



Frontrow

280



Ola

200



DealShare

100



Cashfree

100



WazirX

60



Meesho

150

