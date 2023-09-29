$1 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Is Back, With Some Changes – GameSpot

As part of an introductory offer, you can once again get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for just $1.

Xbox Game Pass is officially a little bit more expensive as of this week, but for anyone looking to grab a killer deal on Microsoft’s service, you can once again get a month of Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for a single dollar if you’re a new subscriber.

This $1 deal previously also included Xbox Game Pass for console, but your only options now are PC Game Pass and the more expensive Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to both the Xbox and PC versions of the service. After your $1 month, your subscription reverts to the standard pricing. On PC Game Pass that remains $10 per month whereas, as noted above, Game Pass Ultimate’s price recently increased to $17 per month.

The one big change here is that upgrading from Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate no longer has a 1:1 conversion ratio, as this deal now applies a 3:2 ratio instead. For example, if you have 90 days remaining of Xbox Live Gold or PC Game Pass, this will convert to 60 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time according to Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest tier of the service, as in addition to the Xbox Game Pass library, you also get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold (free games and online multiplayer), an EA Play membership, and Xbox Cloud Gaming alongside several other perks and discounts.

For Xbox console owners, you can still get a three-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $41.66 and a one-month subscription for $13.82 at Amazon. These codes are added to your Amazon digital locker immediately, have no expiration date, and can be stacked by up to 36 months.

For this month’s selection of new Game Pass titles, Need for Speed Unbound, Arcade Paradise, and several other third-party games have been added. July will also see the day one release of Capcom’s dinosaur-hunting Exoprimal, Grand Theft Auto V has been re-added to the service, and in September, the highly anticipated Starfield will be added to Game Pass.

