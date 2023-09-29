Windows 7, Windows 8.1 users beware! You need to upgrade to Windows 11 by January 10 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

If you are using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, there is some bad news. January 10 is when Microsoft will end support for all security updates. But this news concerns those who paid for Microsoft’s Extended Security Update program, which allowed users of these OSes to extend the security support by three years back in early 2020. Microsoft had originally withdrawn security support for these operating systems back in 2020 for regular users. Ever since then, the company had urged people to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The deadline date of January 10 falls in line with the release date of the Microsoft Edge 109, which is the last version of the browser to support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. The browser will continue to work even after the support is withdrawn, but it will be vulnerable to bugs and security issues. Support for WebView2 tool will also be discontinued on January 10.

Along with the Edge, Google Chrome will also end support for these browsers for its future versions. Those running their PCs on these operating systems will need to upgrade the OS, or rather the PC.

“Microsoft will not be offering an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 8.1. Continuing to use Windows 8.1 after January 10, 2023, may increase an organization’s exposure to security risks or impact its ability to meet compliance obligations,” said Microsoft.

This gives a major task to millions of users to upgrade their systems to a newer PC or newer Windows. Microsoft is currently selling Windows 11 as its latest version. Windows 11 has been around since late 2021 and brings several improvements and features to help modern PC users. Other than a revamped UI, Windows 11 also brings support for Android apps via its Microsoft Store, which allows users to run several Android apps directly on the PC. However, Windows 11 requires a TPM module and processors newer than Intel 8th Gen chips to work, which is why older PCs don’t run it.



