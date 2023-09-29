Valorant Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass: Skins, sprays, price, more – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Valorant’s third and final Act for Episode 1 is now upon us and that means an all-new Battle Pass is available too. From the new skin lines to the total costs, we’ve got a rundown on everything you need to know.

Each Episode in Valorant comes with three independent Acts, each of which brings all-new content. From the game’s fifth map to the 14th Agent, there’s plenty included in the latest major update. Alongside these additions, there’s also another full Battle Pass ready for you to grind through.

From October 13 through until the beginning of Episode 2, you’ll be able to advance through another 50 tiers of unlocks. Skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards are just a few of the items on offer.

Whether you’re playing casually for free or investing for the premium track, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a complete rundown of the Act III Battle Pass.

No different from every Battle Pass prior, Riot Games is sticking to the same price in Act III. It’ll cost you 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) to unlock the premium track. This will provide you with access to every single new item on offer, should you gather the experience needed to level it up.

However, there is still the free track this time around too. You’ll still be able to unlock a few sprays and skins for your efforts throughout the Act. If you do opt for the premium side of things, keep in mind that you’ll be earning a ton of Radianite through the Battle Pass as well.

While all of the usual items will be on offer in the new Battle Pass, there are also three new skin lines available through the premium track. The Ruin, Jade, and Surge skin lines will offer all-new ways to customize your favorite weapons, including your knife as well.

The Jade skins give weapons a vibrant green look akin to its namesake emerald. Other options turn weapons black and gold with ominous red patches. It’s safe to say you’ll have more choice than ever when it comes to customization in Act III.

On top of the expected skins for your weapons, there’s also a ton of other goodies included. Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, Player Titles, and of course, Radianite Points aplenty.

The Act III Battle Pass went live on October 13. Be sure to get in early and start powering through if you want to claim the most lucrative rewards at the very end of the 50 tiers. Below is a full look at every single tier in the Act 3 Battle Pass.

Check out our guide on experience gains in Valorant so that you can rush to the end as soon as possible.

