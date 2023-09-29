Apple Watch Series 9: Apple (AAPL) Tests 3D Printing in Device … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Get VIX Manipulation Suit Dismissed

Fed’s Williams Suggests Rate Hikes May Already Be Finished

Hot Job Markets Underpin Strength of Latin America’s Biggest Economies

US Near-Term Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021

Why the Impact From Higher Rates May Still Be Coming

United Airlines Pilots Approve Costliest US Contract Worth $10.2 Billion

Google Search Is Like ‘Cigarettes or Drugs,’ Executive Said

Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries to Lay Off Over 30% of Staff

EU Begins Early-Stage Probe Into AI Chip Market Abuses that Nvidia Dominates

Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation

AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President

Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department

Gavin Newsom Faces Thorny Decision on Replacing Dianne Feinstein

South African Treasury Announces Key Appointments Before Budget

Gas, Interest Take Most Out of American Incomes Since 2014

Hedge Fund D.E. Shaw Impeded Potential Whistleblowers, SEC Says

At the New York Film Festival, a sluggish fall movie season seeks a higher gear

NBA suspends former Spurs guard Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women

China’s Immediate Target Isn’t Taiwan

Republicans Will Lose the Spin War Over the Shutdown

Mark Zuckerberg Manages to Turn His Frown Upside Down

A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics

Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words

Everyone Wants to Be Barbie for Halloween This Year

Denmark Loses Only Female CEO at Major Bank as Frosig Retires

US Weighing Record $1 Billion Loan for Massive Lithium Mine in Nevada

New Lion Farms, Petting Centers to Be Banned in South Africa

In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion

Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst

These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age

Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says

Crypto’s New Darling Is Ready to Deploy $6 Billion in Treasuries

Crypto’s First Year After the FTX Blowup: ‘It’s Been Miserable’

Apple Inc. is testing the use of 3D printers to produce the steel chassis used by some of its upcoming smartwatches, according to people with knowledge of the matter, heralding a major change to how the company manufactures products.

The technique would obviate the need to cut large slabs of metal into the product’s shape. That would reduce the time it takes to build devices while also helping the environment by using less material, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan is private.

