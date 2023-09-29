Apple Watch Series 9: Apple (AAPL) Tests 3D Printing in Device … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Bloomberg Real Yield focuses on global issues and events that directly affect debt markets. Host Jonathan Ferro discusses stories from the fixed income world with the biggest names in the field. The show provides critical intelligence and analysis, allowing its audience to stay ahead of the competition.
Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
We look at the craftsmanship of high end products from African American-owned companies and Black creators.
Morgan Stanley, Barclays Get VIX Manipulation Suit Dismissed
Why the Impact From Higher Rates May Still Be Coming
Fed’s Williams Suggests Rate Hikes May Already Be Finished
Hot Job Markets Underpin Strength of Latin America’s Biggest Economies
US Near-Term Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021
Why the Impact From Higher Rates May Still Be Coming
United Airlines Pilots Approve Costliest US Contract Worth $10.2 Billion
Google Search Is Like ‘Cigarettes or Drugs,’ Executive Said
Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries to Lay Off Over 30% of Staff
EU Begins Early-Stage Probe Into AI Chip Market Abuses that Nvidia Dominates
Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation
AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President
Palantir Wins $250 Million AI Deal With US Defense Department
Gavin Newsom Faces Thorny Decision on Replacing Dianne Feinstein
South African Treasury Announces Key Appointments Before Budget
Gas, Interest Take Most Out of American Incomes Since 2014
Hedge Fund D.E. Shaw Impeded Potential Whistleblowers, SEC Says
At the New York Film Festival, a sluggish fall movie season seeks a higher gear
NBA suspends former Spurs guard Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women
China’s Immediate Target Isn’t Taiwan
Republicans Will Lose the Spin War Over the Shutdown
Mark Zuckerberg Manages to Turn His Frown Upside Down
A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics
Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors
What Worries UAW’s Striking Workers, in Their Own Words
Everyone Wants to Be Barbie for Halloween This Year
Denmark Loses Only Female CEO at Major Bank as Frosig Retires
US Weighing Record $1 Billion Loan for Massive Lithium Mine in Nevada
New Lion Farms, Petting Centers to Be Banned in South Africa
In Red-Hot Austin, Climate Fears Can’t Stop a $4.5 Billion Highway Expansion
Singapore’s Vanishing $2.20 Chicken Rice Stokes Inflation Angst
These Island Homes Were an Affordable Dream – Until Residents Started to Age
Three Arrows Co-Founder Zhu Apprehended, Liquidator Says
Crypto’s New Darling Is Ready to Deploy $6 Billion in Treasuries
Crypto’s First Year After the FTX Blowup: ‘It’s Been Miserable’
Apple Inc. is testing the use of 3D printers to produce the steel chassis used by some of its upcoming smartwatches, according to people with knowledge of the matter, heralding a major change to how the company manufactures products.
The technique would obviate the need to cut large slabs of metal into the product’s shape. That would reduce the time it takes to build devices while also helping the environment by using less material, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan is private.
