Stock Market Today: Dow Slips, Tesla Jumps – Latest News – The Wall Street Journal

LIVE UPDATES | CONCLUDED
Last Updated:
July 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Tesla’s stock climbed Monday after Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company said global deliveries surged in the second quarter. Shares of other EV makers also rose.
The major U.S. indexes edged higher in a shortened session to kick off the second half of 2023, after stocks staged an expectation-defying rally to start the year. Read today’s full markets roundup here.
U.S. markets closed early Monday for the July Fourth holiday and will remain closed Tuesday.
On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting will be released. That will be followed Friday with the June jobs report, which economists expect to show continued resilience in the labor market.
As of around 3 p.m. ET:
U.S. stocks edged up. All three major indexes gained, led by the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is coming off its best first half of a year since the 1980s.
EV makers jumped. Tesla gained 6.9%, while Rivian Automotive added about 17%. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese EV maker Nio added 3.5%.
U.S. government bond yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.856%, from 3.818% Friday.
Asian indexes posted gains. Shares were fueled by optimism over Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s coming trip to China. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.3%, its largest gain in nearly two months. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.7%.
Brent crude slipped. The international benchmark for oil fell after Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country would cut oil exports in August. Saudi Arabia will also extend its supply cuts through next month.
Bitcoin continued to hover above $30,000. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said a wave of applications by asset managers to launch spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds were inadequate.
—By Caitlin McCabe and Hannah Miao
Get smarter about markets with our free morning and evening newsletters, delivered every weekday.
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.