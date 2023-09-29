Here’s How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Robinhood Added in 20 Days – CryptoPotato

This is how much SHIB is owned by Robinhood, according to on-chain data.

Arkham Intelligence has identified Robinhood as the fifth-largest holder of Ethereum (ETH) and holder of 34 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens.

Earlier this month, Arkham Intelligence also named Robinhood as the owner of the third-largest Bitcoin wallet, with holdings equivalent to around $3.2 billion.

Our identification of Robinhood as the owner of the third-largest Bitcoin wallet was widely covered.

But most coverage missed that we’ve also identified them as the owner of the 5th largest ETH wallet, holding $2.54B of ETH.

0x40B38765696e3d5d8d9d834D8AaD4bB6e418E489 pic.twitter.com/Sczj11uLlA

— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 30, 2023



