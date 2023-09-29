Which is the Best Crypto to Invest In? Comparing Metacade and … – Crypto News Flash

This meme coin hit the headlines in the summer of 2021 after a Musk tweet went viral, prompting a run on the currency and pushing it to new highs.

The long-term prospects for Dogecoin are less clear, with Musk’s whims continuing to impact Dogecoin’s price predictions for this year and beyond. One coin unaffected by the former richest man in the world is MCADE, the native token of new GameFi pioneer Metacade, which looks to have a bright future as it lists on decentralized exchanges.

The burgeoning GameFi sector looks set for a highly positive next five years, with growth expected to outstrip that of traditional gaming sectors significantly. With Metacade’s multi-game platform offering huge potential, the value of MCADE is locked up in how well this potential can be harnessed.

With many of Metacade’s GameFi competitors reliant on a single gameplay experience or title to attract fans, Metacade’s diverse library offers the platform the ultimate advantage when maximizing its total addressable market (TAM) and market cap.

With exceptional utility built into the MCADE token from the outset and growing with the rollout of new features, MCADE will also become a governance coin by the end of 2024. Experts have set out their price predictions for MCADE to break through $0.50 by the end of 2023, increasing to around $5 by the end of 2025 and pushing the $10 barrier by the end of 2030 as Metacade becomes a leader in Web3 innovation, and many experts’ choice as the best crypto to invest in today.

DOGE is a coin firmly ensconced in the top 10 list of altcoins by market cap and continues to prove extremely popular with meme coin fans in 2023. However, Dogecoin is naturally held back by the massive amount of tokens flooding exchanges, which deflates the coin’s value. At the same time, many investors also have doubts over the utility, or lack of, held in DOGE.

Currently trading at $0.087, almost 90% lower than its all-time high (ATH) of $0.74, meaning that it has a long way to go to meet previous performance. Dogecoin price predictions for 2023 remain sluggish, with analysts forecasting a modest increase to $0.11 by the end of this year before doubling to $0.22 by the end of 2025. Long-term Dogecoin price predictions are slightly more optimistic, with analysts predicting it may finally beat its ATH and break the $1 barrier in 2030.

Metacade is an ambitious new project to build the world’s largest play-to-earn (P2E) virtual gaming arcade, allowing gamers to earn crypto income while indulging their passion for video games. Community is at the forefront of Metacade’s plans, with incentives available to users that interact and contribute to community building through posting social content to the hub in the form of game reviews, alpha, and contributions to live chats and sub-forums.

This Create2Earn scheme is one of several earning routes besides the P2E capability open to community users. This comprehensive rewards system sets Metacade apart from its GameFi competitors, along with its enduring and evolving number of games that looks likely to drive unprecedented user retention and growth in user numbers, making it the best crypto to invest in this year.

MCADE is the native token of Metacade’s platform, driving every facet of the ecosystem, from providing the medium of exchange for on-platform transactions to giving the power for the rewards system. With extensive utility built into the coin, MCADE will transition this year toward becoming a full governance token and providing token staking capabilities, allowing users to gain passive income while contributing their holdings to the platform.

As part of the devolution of governance powers to the community members, MCADE token holders can have a full say on which games join the platform via the pioneering Metagrants scheme. Developers submit concepts for exciting new games to the community, who vote for their favorite ideas. Those lucky enough to be chosen are awarded crypto funding from Metacade’s central treasury to support the venture, thus driving user engagement, community-led governance, and GameFi innovation.

To ensure the platform’s long-term stability, Metacade has several revenue-creation schemes incorporated into its design, including advertising, a game launchpad that can be used by external game developers, and online tournaments as part of the Compete2Earn scheme.

Investors looking for the best crypto in which to invest may initially be drawn to Dogecoin due to its links with Elon Musk. However, Dogecoin price predictions for 2023 and toward the end of the decade remain sluggish, at best, and look set to be surpassed by the progress of Metacade in the coming months and years.

With Metacade’s presale event selling out in double-quick time after launching at $0.008 and raising $16.4M, its recent launch on Uniswap at $0.022 in early April has been highly successful. Metacade also recently announced an exciting new partnership with MetaStudio, and with imminent token launches on Bitsmart and MEXC later in April and early May – exposing MCADE to a broader audience. Investors that purchase the token in the early days of its public listing look set to reap handsome returns as Metacade becomes a leading light in the GameFi revolution.

