New State of Play arrives Thursday, featuring Suicide Squad: Kill the … – PlayStation

Tune in February 23 for exciting updates from our third-party partners, including PS VR2 reveals and an in-depth look at Suicide Squad.

State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year. Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.

It all begins this Thursday at 1pm Pacific / 4pm Eastern / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET on Twitch and YouTube.

Regarding Co-streaming and Video-On-Demand (VOD)



Please note that this broadcast may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music) that PlayStation does not control. We welcome and celebrate our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements outside our control could interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of this broadcast. If you’re planning to save this broadcast as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music.

