Aditya-L1 lifts off, iPhone 15 launch date, Jio AirFiber wait over and more top tech news of the week – Gadgets Now

03 Sep, 2023, 07:35AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon last month to become the first nation to do so. Now, the space agency launched its first-ever mission to study the Sun. The latest solar mission, named Aditya L1 was launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Aditya L1 is ISRO’s first mission to study the Sun during which a satellite will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. This point is located at about 1.5 million km (about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance) from the Earth. Click here to read the complete story.​

Apple has officially sent out invites for its biggest event of 2023. September 12 is when Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event in Cupertino. The invitation bears the intriguing theme “Wonderlust” and is set to take place at the iconic Apple Park. The iPhone 15 series is expected to feature the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been the subject of persistent rumors, particularly due to its potential inclusion of a periscope camera, expected to be the standout feature of the entire iPhone 15 series. Furthermore, it is widely speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with the A17 Bionic processor, representing a substantial improvement over the projected A16 Bionic processor slated for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Click here to read the complete story.

Reliance Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19. As widely expected, the announcement was made by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 46th annual general meeting (AGM). The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device from the company will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “Today, I’m delighted to announce that Jio AirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment,” said Mukesh Ambani, announcing the launch. Click here to read the complete story.

Google has expanded the reach of its generative AI search experience beyond the United States, making it available in its first international markets: India and Japan. This AI-driven search feature, known as SGE, was unveiled during Google I/O 2023, the company’s annual developers’ conference held in May. Google SGE introduces a conversational mode within Google Search, enabling users to pose questions to Google on various topics and receive responses in a manner akin to interacting with an AI chatbot. Click here to read the complete story.

Reliance Jio has revealed its plans to establish the Jio 5G Lab, providing a platform for both enterprises and startups to create 5G applications and solutions on Jio’s robust 5G network infrastructure. Simultaneously, the telecommunications powerhouse is in the process of constructing the Jio True 5G Developer Platform. This platform is aimed at simplifying the engagement of Indian enterprises, small businesses, and technology startups with the digital realm, facilitating their integration and innovation in the 5G landscape. “Today, we are also announcing the Jio True5G Lab, a facility designed to accelerate industry transformation using Jio True5G,” said Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) at the 46th Annual General Meet (AGM). Click here to read the complete story.​

iQoo launched its new mid-range smartphone — iQoo Z7 Pro in India this week. The smartphone sports an FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The smartphone is backed by a 4600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. iQoo has launched two variants of the iQoo Z7 Pro. The smartphone comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. The smartphone can be purchased in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options. Click here to read the complete story.

Google has unveiled the release date for the upcoming Pixel 8 series. The forthcoming Made by Google event is set to occur on October 4th, following the debut of the new iPhones by a few weeks. This year’s Made by Google event will be an in-person event, taking place in New York City, just like last year. The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube, starting at 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST. At this year’s Made by Google event, two new Pixel phones are expected – Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Rumours are rife that Google could also unveil the second-generation Pixel Watch, dubbed Pixel Watch 2, alongside the phones. Click here to read the complete story.

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its V-series with the launch of Vivo V29e. The smartphone sports an FHD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm processor. The smartphone sports a 50MP selfie camera and a 64MP main camera. Vivo V20e comes in two variants — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. The smartphone can be purchased in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colour options. Click here to read the complete story.

Lenovo launched its latest Android tablet — Tab P12 in India this week. The Tab P12 comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, Quad JBL speakers, and more. Lenovo Tab P12 comes in a single storage and RAM variant — 256GB UFS 2.2 and 8GB LPDDR4x, starting at a special launch price of Rs 34,999. The Tab P12 is priced at INR 34,999, and it will be available to purchase through Flipkart and Lenovo.com. Click here to read the complete story.​

WhatsApp announced its new app for macOS this week. The updated WhatsApp on macOS is set to bring updated features and changes that match with other versions like Android, iOS and Windows. Mark Zuckerberg made this announcement regarding the new WhatsApp for Mac via the official Instagram channel. In addition to the introduction of the new app, Zuckerberg has affirmed that group calling capabilities will be included as part of the updated WhatsApp application for Mac. Click here to read the complete story.

As per several online reports, Apple has decided to discontinue its iTunes Movie Trailers app, initially launched in 2011. This app enabled users to view previews for upcoming movies and TV shows, in addition to facilitating the purchase or rental of movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. Regrettably, the iTunes Movie Trailers app can no longer be found for download on the App Store. Click here to read the complete story.​

Zomato has introduced a feature it dubs as your ‘foodie companion,’ known as Zomato AI. This AI chatbot is not a standalone application but rather an integrated component within the food ordering app. However, it’s worth noting that Zomato AI is exclusively accessible to Zomato Gold subscribers. Zomato Gold represents the company’s premium membership tier, providing members with complimentary deliveries, a punctuality guarantee, additional discounts, and various other perks. One distinctive characteristic of Zomato AI is its wide array of prompts tailored for various tasks. Click here to read the complete story.

Elon Musk, the new owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has been strategising to transform the app into what he refers to as an “everything app.” In line with this vision, X is now incorporating voice and video calling features. “Video & audio calls coming to X,” posted Musk. “Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique.” he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk. Click here to read the complete story

