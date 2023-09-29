Microsoft Kills Visual Studio for Mac – Visual Studio Magazine

News

Microsoft is retiring Visual Studio for Mac after a years-long effort to get the IDE up to par with the Windows version.

Development problems caused VS 2022 for Mac to debut about six months after that Windows version last year after the team tried to address performance and reliability issues dating back to 2018 with revamps of the frontend UI and backend runtime. Various problems prompted the team to replace the IDE’s editor internals with Visual Studio for Windows code and dump the Mono runtime for .NET 6 early last year.

Finally, today Microsoft threw in the towel, switching its Mac ambitions to VS Code and other alternatives.

“With today’s announcement, we’re redirecting our resources and focus to enhance Visual Studio and VS Code, optimizing them for cross-platform development,” Microsoft said. “No new framework, runtime, or language support will be added to Visual Studio for Mac. For the next 12 months, however, we will continue providing essential updates such as servicing updates for critical bug fixes, security issues, and updated platforms from Apple.”

Support will officially end in one year, on Aug. 31, 2024.

“We will also continue to provide runtime and workload updates so you can continue building and shipping applications built on .NET 6, .NET 7, and the Mono frameworks,” Microsoft said. “While not officially supported, we’ve also enabled rudimentary support for .NET 8 in Visual Studio for Mac for building and debugging applications. We hope with these commitments and the investment in the alternatives below, we can minimize the disruption to your workflow on the Mac.”

The company proposed the following alternatives to VS for Mac:

Some initial comments on the post expressed dismay:

The move is also being discussed on Hacker News with early comments including:

Microsoft, however, is moving on.

“Informed by ongoing user feedback and usage patterns for Visual Studio for Mac, we’re focusing our efforts on optimizing Visual Studio, accessible through the C# Dev Kit for VS Code, which is accessible on any OS and Microsoft Dev Box also on any operating system.”

