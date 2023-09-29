Shiba Inu Burn Tracker Unveils SHIB Association, What Is It About? – NewsBTC

A popular Shiba Inu burn tracker has made a significant step in the meme coin’s evolution with the launch of the aptly named SHIB Association, an innovative venture exclusively centered around the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In a rather lengthy X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Shibburn announced the launch of the SHIB Association, a novelty initiation that may play a pivotal role in the future progress of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the improvement of the SHIB community.

Shibburn stated that the SHIB Association was created to facilitate the growth and advancement of SHIB by bringing forward development, utilities, and innovative solutions into the SHIB ecosystem.

It also added that the newly launched venture will be facilitating the creation of a dedicated blockchain for the Shiba Inu native token, SHIB. This strategic move may impact the advancement of the SHIB ecosystem following the launch of Shibarium. It will also ensure SHIB community members have an independent blockchain, offering better control and flexibility of the token’s capabilities.

“I announced ‘Shib Association’ earlier today, a new venture focused solely on SHIB. We will bring utility, and innovation to SHIB, including its own blockchain. This is another option for people that believe in SHIB, and want the focus to be in SHIB without having to be locked into an ecosystem,” the post read.



As news of the SHIB Association unfolds and spreads across the crypto space, SHIB community members and crypto enthusiasts have pondered on the impacts SHIB Association would have on the price of the Shiba Inu token.

One of SHIB’s community members has asked if the operations of the SHIB Association would influence the SHIB token’s price. In response, the creator of Shibburn refuted the possibility of SHIB Association or SHIB burning exercises or rates causing any positive or negative impact on Shiba Inu’s price, emphasizing that Shibburn and SHIB Association are independent entities.

“Please don’t confuse Shibburn with other projects. Shibburn is an independent company. Also, the Shib Association won’t be part of Shibburn, but we will contribute to it,” Shibburn stated.

While relaying all the developments SHIB Association has in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Shibburn highlighted its dedication and commitment to Shiba Inu and its community.

The SHIB burn tracker stated that it had no prior affiliations with the anonymous group behind Shiba Inu, Ryoshi when it launched in 2019. However, it started as a burn tracker for Shiba Inu tokens to provide SHIB community members with important information about burns.

The tracker has also stated that it has no obligation to reduce significant amounts of SHIB tokens from supply. Adding that every SHIB community member has a significant role to play in the growth and development of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

“Many believe it’s my responsibility to remove massive amounts from the supply when I’m just a community member like you. Shibburn doesn’t belong to any other teams. Shibburn is an independent company I created to help out,” Shibburn said.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

