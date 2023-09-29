Garena Free Fire OB30 update: How to register and get activation codes for Free Fire Advance server OB30 up… – Zee Business

Garena Free Fire OB30 update: Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular gaming platforms in India, is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. Garena usually releases Advance Servers few weeks before an official update is released.

With Advance Servers, Garena allows select players to test the update and report bugs and glitches. The idea behind releasing Advance Server is to release a more stable version of the new update.

WATCH | Click on Zee Business Live TV Streaming Below:

Players waiting for new update should note that the game developer has now opened registrations for the Advance Server for OB30 update. The Free Fire OB29 update was released on August 3 for all players.

Let’s take a quick look at how you can register for Free Fire Advance server for OB30 update. Follow the below step-by-step process.

Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration process – To register for Free Fire Advance server OB30 update, go through the following steps. Players will be required to head to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server on their respective devices. Or, they can simply click on the link here: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

They will then need to click on the “Login Facebook” option and enter their credentials and log in to their Facebook profiles. A form will appear on the screen and players will need to submit information including full name, email, and phone number.

Next, click on “Join Now” option. Once these steps are followed, players will be successfully registered. The Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK will start on September 9. Notably, the server will also start on the same date and continue until September 16.

Garena sends an Activation Code for the server to a limited number of players only once the registration process. However, it should be noted that everyone who registers will get their hands on the one-time-use code. This is because the server can only hold a limited number of players.

Get Latest Business News, Stock Market Updates and Videos; Check your tax outgo through Income Tax Calculator and save money through our Personal Finance coverage. Check Business Breaking News Live on Zee Business Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe on YouTube.

LATEST NEWS

Latest Trending Updates

Trending Topics

Follow us on

Partner Sites

By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

source