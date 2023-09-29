Is It Time to Sell Bitcoin? – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993, The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people every month through our premium investing solutions, free guidance and market analysis on Fool.com, top-rated podcasts, and non-profit The Motley Fool Foundation.

Bitcoin (BTC -0.77%) has been volatile lately. After hovering near the $30,000 mark for several weeks, a handful of mildly bearish news items drove the largest crypto down to $26,000. Then, a helpful legal verdict briefly pushed Bitcoin past $28,000 again.

These unpredictable price swings beg the question — is it time to buy Bitcoin at a reasonable price, or time to sell before the coin takes a swan dive?

Let’s take a look at both sides of the Bitcoin.

Bitcoin bears have a few arguments in favor of cashing in their coins and moving on. For example:

On the other hand, bullish Bitcoin investors have plenty of arguments to fuel their digital fires:

There’s a solid counterargument to every bearish complaint, but I’m not so sure about rebuttals for the bullish arguments. So I’m keeping a close eye on the legal developments and changes on the technical side of things, fully expecting the general price trend to continue upward in the long run. And we haven’t even looked at upcoming value drivers such as the “halvening” of 2024 and rising interest in decentralized finance applications.

The conclusion is clear. This would be a terrible time to sell all your Bitcoin and walk away from the crypto market. If anything, Bitcoin’s lull looks like a buying opportunity. Given the long-term value creation and advancements on the regulatory front, betting against Bitcoin now may be a decision you’ll regret in 2024 and beyond.

