AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings July 26 – Yahoo Finance

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ — We will release our second-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, July 26. Earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T will release its second-quarter 2023 results on July 26

AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results

AT&T* (NYSE: T) will release its second-quarter 2023 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-release-second-quarter-2023-earnings-july-26-301860989.html

SOURCE AT&T

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/23/c7085.html

