Forbes Recognizes Pi Network's Potential as a Top Digital Asset … – BSC NEWS

Forbes' addition of Pi Network to its list of assets spotlights the growing significance of the mobile mining blockchain in the industry.

The digital asset landscape has been rapidly evolving, with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology at the forefront of this revolution. Pi Network recently gained significant recognition as Forbes, a leading global business publication, included it in its prestigious list of assets.

This recognition showcases the growing influence and potential of Pi Network in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In this article, we explore the significance of Forbes' inclusion of Pi Network and delve into the unique features that make Pi Network stand out in the competitive world of digital assets.

Forbes has long been regarded as a trusted source for business news, analysis, and insights. With their recent inclusion of Pi Network in their list of assets, Forbes has acknowledged the growing prominence and potential of this innovative mobile mining blockchain protocol.

The asset’s addition to the list demonstrates the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies and highlights the unique value proposition offered by Pi Network while it remains in its enclosed mainnet.

Unlike Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies, which require powerful hardware and substantial energy consumption, Pi Network's mobile mining process is designed to be lightweight and energy-efficient.

This makes it more inclusive and sustainable, enabling a broader user base to participate in the mining process without specialized equipment. Pi Network's vision is to empower individuals around the world by providing them with access to digital currency and fostering financial inclusion.

Pi Network has witnessed significant growth since its inception, attracting millions of users globally. The project's focus on building a strong community and promoting active user engagement has contributed to its rapid expansion. By incentivizing early adopters and rewarding them with Pi coins for their contributions, Pi Network has successfully fostered an engaged and enthusiastic user base.

While Pi Network's inclusion in Forbes' list of assets is undoubtedly a noteworthy achievement, the project still faces several challenges. As with any cryptocurrency venture, regulatory hurdles, scalability concerns, and maintaining network security are among the key obstacles that Pi Network may need to navigate. However, the project's commitment to addressing these challenges and its dedication to creating a user-friendly experience offer hope for a successful future.

Forbes' addition of Pi Network to its list of assets underscores the growing significance of the mobile mining blockchain. Pi Network's unique approach to mining, emphasis on inclusivity, and commitment to user engagement set it apart from many other digital assets in the market.

As Pi Network continues to develop and evolve, it has the potential to make a lasting impact on the cryptocurrency landscape, further fueling the broader adoption of digital assets.

It is also important to note that the value of $PI on Forbes represents that of IOU as the coin is not listed on any exchange while in an enclosed mainnet.

Pi Network is a mobile mining blockchain with an application that lets people earn Pi coins by doing simple tasks on their phones. However, the project remains in its development stage with delivery of an open mainnet still a matter of speculation, with no launch date confirmed.

With this in mind, the protocol remains in its testnet stage and will apparently go live when many users (Pioneers) complete the mandatory KYC procedure while the core team works on developing its ecosystem.

Pi Network is also reported to be under investigation by authorities in Vietnam and users should exercise a high degree of caution when interacting with the project and ensure they have conducted sufficient research before doing so.

​​Powered by its native token GW, Gyrowin combines the excitement of lottery games with the security and transparency of decentralized finance to offer users exciting rewards.

Gyrowin, a groundbreaking cross-chain decentralized gaming, liquidity, and asset management platform, is making waves in the world of blockchain technology and DeFi. With a mission to provide transparent and fair reward distribution, Gyrowin is set to redefine how players engage with lottery games and DeFi protocols. Let's delve into the key aspects of this innovative project.

Gyrowin recognizes the enduring popularity of lottery games and is capitalizing on it. Offering a range of lottery games integrated with staking, lending, and borrowing protocols, Gyrowin allows players to have fun while winning. The platform operates game liquidity pools on major chains like BNB Chain, Polygon, Tron, and Solana, offering a diverse gaming experience.

The platform’s variety of cross-chain lottery games include the 6/41 Lottery, Gylotto, 5/9 Lottery, 10 minutes Lottery, and Instant scratch NFT Lottery. This cross-chain approach ensures accessibility and inclusivity for players across the crypto landscape.

At the heart of the Gyrowin ecosystem lies its native token Gyrowin ($GW), designed to serve multiple functions, including governance voting, liquidity currency, and incentives for DeFi users. The token structure is meticulously balanced, with allocations for various purposes, including liquidity, reserve, marketing and more, ensuring a sustainable supply-demand ratio. Notably, Gyrowin implements a burning mechanism and regular buybacks to maintain token value. Learn more about the token distribution and allocation here.

Gyrowin offers a cross-chain DeFi platform for borrowing and lending tokens across multiple chains, introducing unified liquidity pools that provide higher APR for lenders. Users can borrow from different chains seamlessly, eliminating the need for collateral bridging. The platform also offers zero liquidation on collateral, enhancing user security.

The platform places a strong emphasis on decentralization and transparency. Leveraging Chainlink oracle VRF for automation and accurate token price information, Gyrowin ensures fair lottery draws and automated lotteries. The platform also utilizes blockchain infrastructures like The Graph and layer zero for a seamless cross-chain experience.

Gyrowin's staking process is designed to be competitive and rewarding for participants. Using a first-come, first-served approach and limiting staking amounts, Gyrowin offers higher yields in a short period. The platform’s innovative Freeze lock feature ensures that unlocked tokens are only available for use after a cooling period, providing additional security.

Security is a top priority for Gyrowin. The project's smart contracts have undergone thorough audits by leading security providers such as Hacken and Solidproof, ensuring the highest level of safety for users' assets.

Gyrowin is a game-changer in the blockchain and DeFi space, combining the excitement of lottery games with the security and transparency of decentralized finance. With its innovative approach to cross-chain functionality, governance tokens, and staking, Gyrowin is set to reshape the future of gaming and DeFi.

Stay updated with Gyrowin and its development via the official links:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Docs

