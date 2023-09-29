iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads – MacRumors

Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft.



This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates said the same three models will not be supported.

iPhoneSoft‘s information is said to come from an internal Apple source. If accurate, that means the following devices will be compatible with iPadOS 17 when it’s released in the fall.

It’s worth noting that just because an iPad makes Apple’s compatibility list doesn’t necessarily mean it will fully support everything the software has to offer. For example, iOS 15 is compatible with all devices that can run iOS 14, but some features are not available on older iPhones.

As for which iPhones will run iOS 17, we’ve heard conflicting reports. The same source that first revealed which iPad models would be dropped from iPadOS 17 also claimed that iOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

However, this was immediately disputed by another leaker who has shared accurate information in the past. According to a post on the MacRumors forum by the anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17, including all devices powered by A11 chipsets (i.e. the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus).

Last year, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 dropped support for quite a few devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

Comparing and contrasting the latest Apple Watch models.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

2 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source