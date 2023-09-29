The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Hulu in August 2023 – Collider

Summer isn’t over yet, these movies can help you escape the heat!

Time flies when you’re watching good movies. As the hot summer days continue to drift by, Hulu continues to update and add to its collection of movies to entertain you during the impending heat waves. One summer movie classic, released 30 years ago in June 1993, is Jurassic Park. In fact, Hulu will be adding all three films from the original Jurassic Park trilogy to their catalog on the first day of August, providing a marathon of summer-night nostalgia for all those lucky enough to have seen those movies in theaters.

If you’re the type who is eager for the summer heat to fade, Hulu will also be adding the witchy classic from 1998, Practical Magic. It’s not quite a “Halloween season” movie, but it does provide the feeling of cooler autumn temperatures while reminding you that Halloween is not too far around the corner. In addition to these classics, Hulu will be adding plenty of contemporary movies to its streaming service in August. Regardless of what your favorite genre is, this list will help you find your new favorite movie!

Available on: August 4

Director: Martin Guigui | Runtime: 119 minutes | Genres: Biography, Sports

Cast: Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss, Kevin Pollack

Set in the 1940s, this biographical sports film centers on the story of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Everett Osborne), the first African-American man to sign a contract deal with the NBA. Starting out as the main attraction for the Harlem Globetrotters, Clifton grabs the interest of Ned Irish (Cary Elwes), an executive for the New York Knicks, as well as the Knicks’ coach, Joe Lapchick (Jeremy Piven). With the support of NBA President Maurice Podoloff, they work toward the historical integration of the two teams.

Available on: August 11

Director: Roger Kumble | Runtime: 95 minutes | Genres: Romance, Drama

Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Libe Barer, Neil Bishop

Co-written by director Roger Kumble and Jamie McGuire, this movie is based on McGuire’s novel of the same name. Following college freshman Abby (Virginia Gardner) as she navigates her troubled past, she tries to resist the temptation of sophomore “bad boy” Travis (Dylan Sprouse), who moonlights as a ring fighter. She believes in finding true love, although she’s been hurt in the past, and he only believes in one-night stands… until he meets her. Together, they have to learn how to trust each other and trust themselves throughout their tumultuous relationship.

Available on: August 16

Director: Oz Rodriguez | Runtime: N/A | Genres: Comedy, Coming of Age

Cast: Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha

Despite growing up in a rough neighborhood where street and school fights break out almost daily, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never been in a fight himself. Informed by his parents that they will be moving away in a week’s time, Miguel and his three best friends attempt to train and prepare him for a real fight before he leaves town. Throughout their attempts, the four friends find themselves on hilarious misadventures in search of a worthy opponent for Miguel in this Hulu Original.

Available on: August 4

Director: Herbert James Winterstern | Runtime: 100 minutes | Genres: Action, Drama

Cast: Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Alec Baldwin

Following in his storm-chasing father’s footsteps, William (Daniel Diemer), decides to run away from home to chase and witness extreme weather events. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with enthusiasm to continue the family tradition. What he doesn’t realize, is that in doing so he has put his friends and family in danger as they try to rescue him when he gets too close to the tornado. If you’re a fan of the 1996 film Twister, this is a movie you’ll want to check out in August, along with the upcoming sequel to the 90s film, Twisters.

Available on: August 19

Director: Damián Szifron | Runtime: 119 minutes | Genres: Crime Thriller, Drama

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Ralph Ineson, Jovan Adepo

This American crime-thriller film marks Damián Szifron’s directorial debut in an English-language movie. Originally titled “Misanthrope,” the film follows troubled Baltimore Police Officer Eleanor Falco (Shailene Woodley). She is extremely talented, but as the original working title implies, cannot stand being around people and society in general. She is recruited by FBI Chief Investigator Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) to help the bureau track down a serial sniper who orchestrates mass shootings, seemingly at random. Falco soon realizes that it takes a person with a mind like hers to truly understand the killer’s motivations and potentially predict his next moves.

Available on: August 24

Director: Matt Nable | Runtime: 106 minutes | Genres: Thriller, Action

Cast: Sam Worthington, Matt Nable, Phoebe Tonkin, Edward Carmody

In this action-packed crime thriller, Special Forces Agent Ryan Logan (Sam Worthington) finally achieves happiness and peace with a wife and young son. However, he is pulled back into the world of covert missions and extreme violence years later when his custody of his son is threatened. In order to gather the funds necessary to fight his case, he will have to team up with a former military buddy Johnny (Matt Nable) and delve once more into the underground crime scene.

Available on: August 4

Director: Kyle Edward Ball | Runtime: 100 minutes | Genres: Horror, Suspense

Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, Jaime Hill

This experimental indie horror film made waves among horror aficionados when it was first released, and subsequently illegally leaked. Rumors about the mysterious film spread that writer and director Kyle Edward Ball intentionally leaked the screening of his movie to create more buzz, but that was later debunked during an interview. The damage was already done by then, but it worked out in his favor. The eerie found-footage style film reached an almost instant cult-classic status, with divisive “love it or hate it” reviews from horror fans of all types. Filmed in Ball’s childhood home in Canada, the film follows two young children who wake up in the middle of the night to find that their parents have disappeared. Not only are their parents gone, but the windows and exterior doors have also gone missing. The surreal movie embodies children’s natural fear of the dark, even when they’re in a familiar environment.

Stay tuned here to see what Hulu will have to offer in September!

