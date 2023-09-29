Disney+Hotstar Ends Deal With HBO: List Of Shows To Be Unavailable From April 1 – NDTV

Disney+Hotstar will lose HBO content by the end of this month.

Fans of shows like ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘The Succession’ on Disney+Hotstar are in for some bad news as the streaming platform has ended its partnership with HBO. This comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced cost-cutting measures and restructuring at the company.

The streaming platform confirmed the news on Twitter and said, “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”

HBO has produced some blockbuster shows that have remained popular decades after they first aired. Here is a list of the shows that will be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards.

It is also possible that Amazon Prime Video will be streaming all HBO content in India. Several HBO Max Originals, including ‘The Flight Attendant‘ and ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘, are already available on the platform.



