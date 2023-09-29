You.com AI: Chatbot, AI Image Generator, And More – Dataconomy

You.com’s AI-powered features have started to attract attention. You.com is a search engine driven by artificial intelligence that offers a chatbot, an image generator, and more. Have you had enough of the Bing AI waitlist, the ChatGPT issues, the instabilities of Google’s Bard AI, and the fact that any AI tool you enjoy costs money? Surprisingly, You.com has been providing the same AI-powered search features since 2020.

You.com has included AI from its launch, enabling the service to process inquiries written in natural or conversational language. YouChat, a chatbot that operates similarly to ChatGPT and provides nearly instantaneous responses, was released by the firm on December 23, 2022. It can translate, offer ideas, summarize text, send letters, and even write code, all in a natural, conversational tone with references. Wait, weren’t these features what the tech Goliaths promised but failed to deliver on yet? Well, there is always one David in every story.

You.com is the first publicly available search engine platform, providing users with a concentrated web version, enhanced privacy controls, immediate insights, app-expandable functionality, source-specific customization, and AI-powered features.

Two ex-Salesforce workers, Bryan McCann and Richard Socher launched the site in 2020. Following the news that it would launch its public beta in 2021, the search engine secured $20 million in funding from Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, and the journey started.

“Google is a monolithic, monopolistic search engine that is closed and has ultimately weaponized AI against users for the sake of serving its true purpose: advertising. We are building You.com as a search platform that is open and emphasizes directly serving user needs with You.com apps instead of bombarding people with ads.”

-Socher

Socher assured investors that You.com would take a different approach to advertising than Google and Bing and that the adverts would be more tailored to the interests of its consumers.

“We don’t have to make $500 million a day. We don’t have that pressure right now as a startup. But we will think about monetization this year, and we’ll try to explore different paths. You can allow that third-party app to just sell a service, and when that’s relevant to the user, and the user wants to buy whatever that company sells, then we get a cut of that. So it’s sort of monetizing the end of the funnel rather than the beginning of the funnel, which is what ads do.”

-Socher

This user-centric system isn’t what’s driving its success, though; it’s the company’s adoption of AI-driven enhancements.

Today, You.com AI has four highly sought-after features for which users are ready to pay but cannot access from big companies like Microsoft, Google, and more anyway:

Do you know they are free to use and accessible right now? If you think it’s too good to be true, let’s try these features together and see what results we get.

AI guides: Learning how to use AI is a game changer

YouChat 2.0, launched by You.com, is an AI chatbot that works similarly to ChatGPT and does not require an invitation. You.com AI functions like any other search engine, allowing you to look for information. Still, it also has a chat feature accessible via the “YouChat” button, and if you don’t find the results satisfactory, you can click on one of the traditional search results on the right side of the page.

The language is quite close to that of ChatGPT, and the two services are virtually interchangeable. YouChat can still produce page-long posts. However, OpenAI’s GPT model is more polished in this regard.

To provide a one-of-a-kind and engaging experience for each search, YouChat 2.0 is the first web search to integrate cutting-edge conversational AI with community-built apps. YouChat 2.0’s C-A-L (Chat, Apps, and Links) blended large language model allows it to return results to users, including charts, photos, videos, tables, graphs, text, or code. It means you’ll be less likely to get distracted from your search and open many tabs.

YouChat 2.0 improves upon traditional web searching in several significant ways.

Let’s ask it more “sentiment” issues and see how YouChat will answer.

YouChat is live right now, and it’s already handling about a million searches daily, making it a fantastic resource for those looking for information and answers on the web. We recommend it if you’re interested in learning more about the trajectory of the web in the years to come.

To use YouChat:

Are you not sure what to do with YouChat? You.com explained 7 uses of YouChat to make life more efficient in a video.

YouCode is a private, ad-free search engine built specifically for the developer community. It allows quick and easy access to time-saving resources like StackOverflow, GitHub, and more. It is meant to assist programmers in easily locating solutions to their problems. YouCode’s many features, such as its search bar that understands plain language, its code samples, and its collection of carefully selected resources, make it a useful tool for developers of all levels. Further, it provides tools tailored to developers, such as a code editor and a debugging console.

Huggingface will help you save time during development by automatically producing code for mundane activities depending on your instructions. Developers of all skill levels can benefit from using the tool because it is flexible. Existing support includes both Kubernetes commands and regular expressions.

YouCode, the specialized search engine for programmers, includes YouCode AI: Huggingface as one of its twenty or more developer-specific apps that offer functions such as:

YouWrite is a web-based service that offers writing opportunities for writers, bloggers, and authors. Authors can quickly and easily produce their own book, blog, or magazine on their own website with YouWrite. Is there a difference between YouChat and YouWrite? Unfortunately, YouWrite is a paid tool. YouWrite’s free version is limited to 10 inquiries by day.

Follow these steps to use YouWrite:

YouWrite has two-tiers:

YouImagine is an AI image-generation tool by You.com. Artificial intelligence models such as Stable diffusion 1.5 and 2.0, Open Journey, and Anime powers the generation of images.

Who doesn’t love AI image generators these days? Moreover, it also has an AI image resolution enhancer.

You.com has many features, but YouSocial was one of our favorites among the ones we tried. It is a special search page for various social media platforms for what you are looking for, and you can edit the platforms that You.com shows you.

It’s quite useful, isn’t it?

