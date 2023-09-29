Best Crypto to Buy Today 31 January – MEMAG, APT, FGHT, AVAX … – Cryptonews

The recent rally in the cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin, has generated a wave of optimism among investors. However, it’s important to keep the big picture in mind and not be swayed by short-term gains. The crypto market is still struggling, and the current rally, while impressive, is a far cry from the highs of late 2021. Given the current market backdrop, then, what are some of the best cryptos to buy today?

The Federal Reserve, through its interest rate policy , has a significant impact on all markets, and Bitcoin and the general crypto market are no different.

During the past decade, central banks worldwide adopted a dovish stance, which allowed for the cheap money that fueled the rise of high-risk assets, including Bitcoin . However, as central banks shifted to a hawkish stance, the value of these assets plummeted, leading to a corresponding downfall of Bitcoin.

The current rally in the crypto market is driven by the hope that monetary policy will eventually ease, which is reflected in the cooling of inflation. While this is positive news, the market remains plagued by numerous challenges such as bankruptcies and regulatory uncertainty .

It’s clear that the current cryptocurrency market price movement is primarily driven by investor expectations surrounding interest rate policy, but whatever the outcome, there are still good options to consider for investors today.

The following five cryptos stand out as some of the best to buy today based on technical and/or fundamental indicators: MEMAG, APT, FGHT, AVAX, and CCHG.

Gamers across the world are in for a treat as the innovative Meta Masters Guild prepares to unveil its Web3 Gaming Guild. The gaming network aims to bring players from different mobile games together, fostering a trans-game economy centered around a metaverse community. MMG is looking to innovate in the Web3 gaming scene and create a unique, community-driven gaming experience.

With blockchain technology at the forefront, MMG is determined to offer gamers a decentralized community that promotes interaction, trade, and collaboration. The MMG team is passionate about providing a fun-filled and engaging atmosphere that tackles the challenges faced by gamers. To achieve this, MMG will feature a range of high-quality games with integrated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto rewards.

Players can expect to be rewarded for their skills and loyalty with the MEMAG cryptocurrency and have a say in certain aspects of the game world. The open economy system will also allow users to exchange Gems rewards earned in-game or NFT-based inventory for crypto rewards, which can then be converted into real money or NFT items within MMG’s games.

As a starting point, MMG is creating Meta Kart Racers, a thrilling racing game with both player vs. player and single-player options that can be played on any mobile device. MMG has several other exciting Web3 games in the works that will be part of the Meta Masters Guild ecosystem.

The MEMAG token presale has been a huge success, with traders showing significant interest and contributing to a total of $2.2 million raised in just a few short weeks.

Visit Meta Masters Guild Now

Aptos experienced a massive price increase in January, setting its all-time high of $20.40. However, it has since been turned down after sellers regained control. The cryptocurrency ended yesterday’s trading session with a 6.07% loss.

Despite the recent dip, Aptos has been bullish since the start of the year, breaking through key resistance levels. The crypto New Year rally saw the Aptos price reach new heights, leading the pack of top crypto gainers for a number of days.

As of writing, APT is trading at $16.88 with a loss of 1.94% for the day. Those seeking to buy Aptos should wait for the price to find its support and consolidate before potentially continuing its run to the upside.

If the price continues its downtrend, immediate support may be found on the previous high of $14.59 as well as the 20-day EMA, which is currently at $13.16. The immediate resistance is the psychological resistance of $20.

Fight Out is gearing up to fight against unhealthy lifestyles with its cutting-edge fitness app and soon-to-be-launched gym chain. The Web3-based platform offers exclusive workout programs tailored to each user while creating a strong sense of supportive community. The project aims to help users get fit, have fun, and earn rewards all at once.

Users who are dedicated to reaching their fitness goals with the M2E app will be rewarded with REPS tokens. This not only promotes greater motivation but also allows users to generate money through healthy habits. The development of this app is led by a team of seasoned professionals who have passed CoinSniper’s rigorous vetting process.

Fight Out is set to launch state-of-the-art gyms that feature interactive components, such as user profiles displayed on “mirrors” and sensors for real-time exercise guidance, providing a much more engaging gym experience. The project has also brought in well-known athletes such as Amanda Ribas from UFC and Savannah Marshall, a former WBO middleweight champion, as ambassadors.

Investing in Fight Out’s presale event, offering bonuses of up to 50% on investments over $50K, is a chance to join the project from the ground floor. With more than $3.67 million already raised, the presale is entering its next phase, when prices will increase, making it a great time to grab some FGHT tokens, one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Visit Fight Out Now

Avalanche is a cryptocurrency platform that uses the speedy and scalable Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus mechanism. Its native token, AVAX, offers rewards through staking and running a validator node. The network is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) made up of AVAX token holders.

After failing to break resistance at $21.39 to $21.80 on January 28, the cryptocurrency continued to fall, closing yesterday with a loss of 5.96% and breaking down from its 200-day EMA support. AVAX is currently trading at $19.95 with a 1.06% daily increase.

AVAX is now situated in the previous resistance-turned-support range of $19.61 to $19.75, and it is crucial for the token to hold this support level. If this support fails, the next potential support could be found at $17.72 to $17.88 in line with the 20-day EMA, which could lead to a potential 9% drop. Its immediate resistance remains in the range of $21.39 to $21.80.

Traders should be patient and wait until AVAX’s support levels are confirmed before deciding on a trade position. This is especially significant given that the cryptocurrency is currently trading at such key support levels.

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is about to get a major boost from C+Charge’s revolutionary peer-to-peer payment platform and rewards program. Powered by blockchain technology, electric vehicle owners will be able to locate and access charging stations quickly and securely while earning carbon credit crypt o as a reward.

EV owners seeking an effortless and reliable way to find charging stations, monitor, and track their charging sessions will find C+Charge to be a perfect solution.

Investors can currently grab CCHG tokens in the project’s presale for $0.013 USDT in stage 1 before the price raises over three stages to a final price of $0.02350. The project has so far raised nearly $500K and is looking well-positioned to raise the funds needed to get the app off the ground, making it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Visit C+Charge Now

