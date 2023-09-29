Ripple XRP Price Prediction and 4 Penny Cryptos To Reach $1 – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight

Ethereum Shows High Volatility, Savvy Investors Stack Up Borroe.Finance and XRP

The cryptocurrency community has heard many tales of the success and failure of crypto projects flooding the market. While a few tokens manage to rise in value quickly, others find themselves struggling to survive and make a name for themselves. Other than the projects falling victim to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, many are also hit with the hard blows of regulatory bodies trying to strike a balance between fostering innovation and consumer protection.

One such example is the recent legal battle between Ripple Labs and the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), considering its XRP token to be a security. Ripple suffered a serious setback in the market due to regulatory action but many analysts have predicted that it could now enter into a new bullish run with verdict and news inclined in favor of XRP.

Amid such ongoing turmoil, InQubeta’s (QUBE) new funding-raising platform has gained immense traction through its remarkable performance in its presale. Its native token, QUBE, lands on the list of investors’ top pick of the year because of its well-structured incentive plan and the novel idea of creating the world’s first cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform for AI-driven startups. This new altcoin is an ERC20 token facilitating its holders with the right to governance, indulging in fractional investment of AI startups, and staking to earn rewards from their pool. Many crypto enthusiasts and investors believe that InQubeta has the potential to become the top ICO of 2023.

InQubeta’s crowdfunding platform for AI-driven startups has fast made a name for itself in the cryptocurrency market with its novel idea. This newly launched crypto project is seen competing with major existing flagship coins to emerge as the best cryptocurrency ICO of 2023. The founders have identified the growing concerns of artificial intelligence startups when it comes to investment. Though AI startups take charge of introducing the world to the most advanced and unique solutions of machine learning and robotics, they face a massive setback when it comes to the funds required to drive their growth. Startups lacking the resources and contact with traditional Silicon Valley Investors fall behind in the growth list despite having a product that might revolutionize the industry.

This is where InQubeta’s solution perfectly fits in. Built on the Ethereum network and fueled by its native currency, QUBE, the platform offers a marketplace that is designed to benefit both the investors and the startups. Startups can create their NFTs and add beneficial offerings like rewards and/or equity to the company prior to listing those on InQubeta’s marketplace. The platform allows the investors to browse through the listed NFTs, and compare and evaluate them before making their decision to purchase through fractional investment. Once the purchase is made, funds automatically reach the corresponding startups to help in their growth and development.

The best part of the platform is its mutually beneficial and inclusive nature. While the startup receives the funds it needs to propel its growth, investors get exclusive access to their products and/or services, a part in profit sharing, equity to the company, and other perks coupled with the investment.

Now, what role does the token have? The QUBE token is at the heart of the ecosystem supporting several use cases. Investors indulging in fractional ownership use these tokens to purchase the NFTs, they can also stake to earn rewards from the reward pool and enjoy the right to control the governance of InQubeta’s protocol. The reward pool is well-funded through the 5% buy and sell tax from every QUBE transaction. Another unique feature of QUBE is its deflationary nature. It is designed to have the supply reduced with time to enhance the value of the token through a special burn event. 2% of the proceeds of every transaction is allocated to the burn wallet from which the token cannot be retrieved.

This new altcoin is at the forefront of capitalizing on the two most trending technologies— blockchain and AI. The remarkable success it has in presale has garnered the attention of investors and crypto enthusiasts globally ranking it as one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in. The project is in its third presale stage and has already raised over $2.4 million in funds with its token priced at $0.0112 currently. Learn more about InQubeta’s first cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform by visiting the presale site.

Floki (FLOKI), also known as Floki Inu, is the utility token of the Floki ecosystem. This new altcoin originated from the fans of the vibrant Shiba Inu community and was named after Elon Musk’s dog. FLOKI stands out from the rest of the meme coins in the market because of its utility. It swiftly garnered the position of a good cryptocurrency to buy with its vision to create a decentralized and autonomous ecosystem-building utility of the token itself, combining strategic partnership and a robust community through its games, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi) features.

The Floki ecosystem is currently working on several major utility projects. The most popular feature is the NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla which is also the company’s flagship product. Valhalla follows a play-to-earn model, offering its players the opportunity to earn rewards for battling and trading in the game. Drawing its inspiration from games like Pokemon and Skyrim, Valhalla allows its virtual players to capture and fight with creatures called Vera. The game also offers a gardening system where the players can tend their crops and later sell them as NFTs.

The team has also released a DeFi product under the Floki Finance brand which incorporates an innovative digital assets locker solution for NFTs, tokens, and many other assets. The ecosystem also has an NFT and merchandise marketplace called the FlokiPlaces and an educational platform known as the University of Floki.

With their innovative ideas focusing on community development, FLOKI has built a massive fan base of its own who believe in the potential of the project to emerge as one of the top cryptocurrency coins.

Immutable Protocol is known for being the first layer two solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum network. In addition to this, the Immutable protocol aims to address the drawbacks of the Ethereum network when it comes to scalability, illiquidity, and slow user and developer experience. To enhance the user’s trading experience and improve the scalability of the network, the platform utilizes the STARK zk-rollups technology. With the promise to provide a seamless experience to its users and enable zero gas fees for trading and minting activities, the network has gained immense popularity amongst not just the investors but the developer community.

The network is powered by its native cryptocurrency, IMX, which is a utility and governance token. This ERC20 token serves three prime functions. It is used for the transaction fees, trading, and vesting the governance rights to its holders. The tokens can also be staked to secure the network and draw continuous benefit from the reward pool making it one of the best altcoins in the crypto market today.

Though the network leverages the security of the Ethereum network, its scaling solution is designed in a way that it is impossible to be prone to a 51% attack like the one on the Ethereum network. With the network’s unmatched speed, scale, and flexibility, Immutable has appealed to mainstream gamers and ranks among the top ICOs.

Fantom is a smart contract platform providing decentralized finance services to developers globally. The network utilizes directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology to power its smart contract to address the limitations of translation speed and cost. The developers claim that with their enhanced model, the transaction speed has been reduced to under two seconds.

The founders believe that though blockchain technology has evolved with time, even the major networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum lag when it comes to real-time transaction settlement and scalability. They are known to synchronize one block at a time which is one of the major factors hindering the widespread adoption of blockchain technology across all industries. Hence Fanton was launched with the mission to facilitate compatibility between all transaction layers and to build an ecosystem that allowed real-time transaction and data sharing at a considerably lower cost.

The Fantom ecosystem is powered by its in-house cryptocurrency, FTM. FTM is a utility token offering several earning models to its community members. The FTM token can be used for payments, network fees, staking, and governance making it a good cryptocurrency to buy for long-term returns. The Fantom ecosystem keeps security at the core of its innovation and operates on Lachesis, a revolutionary aBFT consensus mechanism developed by Fantom itself. This mechanism allows the network to provide faster and low-cost transactions keeping the properties of scalability and security intact. It can process thousands of transactions per second and scale to hundreds of nodes making it the top pick of many developers and analysts around the globe.

These top four altcoins have withstood the test of time and surpassed a few of the major players in the cryptocurrency market building a reputation for themselves. Many crypto enthusiasts back these coins as investment-worthy owing to their potential to create several earning opportunities and generate substantially high yields. However, new investors face a dilemma while deciding which cryptocurrency to buy today for the long-term.

There is an unwavering vote of confidence for InQubeta’s AI investment platform to boost investor income and their crypto portfolio. This project has won the hearts of many users due to its innovative idea of fractional investment, creating an accessible and democratic platform for all. The network’s mutually beneficial nature for both investors and startups has quickly ranked its utility and governance token, QUBE, among the top cryptocurrencies to invest in. Many security firms have conducted a thorough audit of InQubeta’s smart contract and have backed the platform with positive reviews. Visit the presale site to follow InQubeta’s journey to reshape the investment landscape.

