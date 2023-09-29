Memecoins Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Struggle With Volatility; Toward … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The increased market volatility has worsened the conditions of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins rely on market speculations and hype, and the ongoing uncertainty has crippled their prospects.
On the other hand, there is a new project, Tradecurve, which is ruling the market with its historic presale success. Given its early success and market acceptance, the project is expected to grow by 100x this year.
Although Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a rise in its price in recent weeks, the on-chain data suggests that a fall could be around the corner. In the past seven days, the market value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged by 3%.
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00000800. However, as per Santiment, Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are under selling pressure. The data revealed that the supply of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on exchanges has skyrocketed to 122.6 billion.
Analysts believe that rising exchange inflow suggests investors’ willingness to sell their Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. Subsequently, long-term investors may want to exercise caution before investing in Shiba Inu (SHIB).
The hype and craze around Dogecoin seem to be subsiding, as DOGE fails to attract new users. According to the latest numbers, Dogecoin (DOGE) holders have shown stagnancy, with no improvements in the past two months.
At press time, the number of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders is 4.89 million. Subsequently, the development activity on the Dogecoin (DOGE) network has also suffered a drop. A primary reason behind this abysmal performance of Dogecoin can be the growing bearish sentiments around DOGE.
The data shows that the social volume of Dogecoin (DOGE) has been plummeting since June. Meanwhile, you can purchase a Dogecoin (DOGE) token at $0.0704.
As Memecoins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to grapple with market volatility, investors are increasingly turning their attention towards Tradecurve for more stable and potentially larger gains.
Crypto use has exploded in the past few years. This can be gauged by the fact that there were only 5 million crypto owners in 2016, and has now grown to over 420 million. This shows the expansion of the crypto market, which has caused a rise in the demand for exchanges too.
However, existing trading platforms are losing their market as they are criticized for their high fees, less transparency, and slow transactions. To resolve these issues, Tradecurve has developed a new trading platform.
This Web3 exchange supports the trading of multiple derivatives, like cryptocurrencies, forex, futures, bonds, and many more on a single platform. It allows everyone to execute trades without going through any KYC verification procedure. This privacy measure makes it distinct from other trading platforms like Coinbase and Revolut, which mandate KYC checks.
Additionally, it has implemented a proof-of-reserves mechanism, and 2FA security. It also boasts negative balance protection, and a VIP account service. The platform has TCRV as its native token, which has been built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its holders will get discounts on trading fees, deposit bonuses, and staking rewards.
At present, a presale TCRV token costs $0.025. The platform’s presale is currently in the fifth stage, and its price will increase to $0.029 in the next stage. Moreover, its market value is likely to skyrocket by 50 times during the presale round. So, if you are looking for enormous gains, booking a TCRV token now is the best option.
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official
