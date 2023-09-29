New on Hulu May 2023: Movies, TV and Originals – VitalThrills.com

By:

Posted on Published:

The Hulu May 2023 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month.

The Hulu May 2023 lineup includes such Originals as Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Season 2, FX’s Class of ’09, The Great Season 3, White Men Can’t Jump, How I Met Your Father Season 2B, The Clearing, The Kardashians Season 3, and more.

Hulu gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals. Check out the highlights below and read on for the Hulu May 2023 slate!

A look at the originals, exclusive and premieres that are part of the Hulu May 2023 lineup.

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere (National Geographic – Streaming May 2)

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.

Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Both Sides of the Blade (2022 – Streaming May 4)

Juliette Binoche is Sara, a woman whose life spirals out of control when she becomes involved in a passionate love triangle. From acclaimed writer-director Claire Denis.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original – Streaming May 5)

In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (2022) (Disney+ – Streaming May 5)

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, LIVE from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of his unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history.

This is a must-see event that brings the spectacular, historic concert into the homes of viewers around the world.

Manifest West (2022 – Streaming May 5)

A coming of age story told through the eyes of a young girl whose family spirals out of control after they move off the grid.

To The End (2022 – Streaming May 8)

Filmed over four years of hope and crisis, “To The End” captures the emergence of a new generation of leaders and the movement behind the most sweeping climate change legislation in U.S. history. Award-winning director Rachel Lears follows four exceptional young women — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas — as they fight to shift the narrative around climate, revealing the crisis as an opportunity to build a better society.

From street protests to the halls of Congress, and culminating in this summer’s landmark climate bill, “To The End” lifts the veil on the battle for the future of our world, and gives audiences a front seat view of history in the making.

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere (ABC – Streaming May 9)

“Jeopardy! Masters,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games.

Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu – Streaming on May 10)

“Class of ’09” is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.

Bar Fight! (2022 – Streaming May 11)

Having split everything in their lives after their break-up, a couple must compete in a ridiculous custody battle for their prized drinking bar. Starring Melissa Fumero, Rachel Bloom, Luka Jones and Julian Gant.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (2023) (Disney+ – Streaming May 11)

U2’s Bono and the Edge invite Dave Letterman to Dublin for a live performance of their greatest songs, stripped back and reimagined. Directed by Morgan Neville, this docu-special is part concert movie, part travel adventure, and tells the story of one of the most remarkable friendships and creative partnerships in the history of rock and roll.

The Great: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original – Streaming May 12)

Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends.

On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.

Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

Saint Omer (2022 – Streaming May 12)

Saint Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgment.

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu – Streaming May 16)

Seventeen-year-old Aurora has been murdered at the high school during Cárdena’s local festivities. Two investigations are opened in parallel, an official one by Civil Guard lieutenant Miguel Ángel and an informal one by his daughter Julia, the victim’s classmate. Father and daughter will start to put the puzzle together and embark on a journey full of enigmas, clues and traps.

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023) (Hulu Original – Streaming May 17)

In the height of heiress-era NYC, an anonymous blogger infiltrated Manhattan’s elite, bringing socialite celebrity to new heights. When the website’s creator was unmasked, the mastermind was not who anybody expected.

Slash/Back (2022 – Streaming May 18)

In a small village just 31 miles south of the Arctic Circle, a group of teenage girls must fight off an alien invasion using only makeshift weapons and their horror movie knowledge.

White Men Can’t Jump (2023) (Hulu Original – Streaming May 19)

From 20th Century Studios, the all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his big-screen debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

American Murderer (2022 – Streaming May 19)

Charismatic con man Jason Derek Brown becomes wanted by the FBI after hatching his most elaborate scheme yet. Starring Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe and Idina Menzel.

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere (FX – Streaming May 20)

“The Secrets of Hillsong” is a four-part documentary series based on the explosive original reporting on the megachurch’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Directed by Stacey Lee, “The Secrets of Hillsong” features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, which for years counted musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities among its flock.

The Secrets of Hillsong also features poignant conversations with many of the congregants navigating the still-unfolding global reckoning as the church faces a rash of fresh revelations. With fresh reporting and analysis from journalists, historians and policymakers, The Secrets of Hillsong goes beyond the sensational headlines and behind the velvet rope to examine the church’s long pattern of covering up misconduct to protect itself.

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming May 23)

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming May 24)

“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.

The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.

Broker (2022 – Streaming May 24)

Five years after winning the Palme d’Or for “Shoplifters,” Academy Award nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda returns with “Broker,” starring Cannes Best actor winner Song Kang Ho (“Parasite”). The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own.

After an infant’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own.

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original – Streaming May 25)

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere (Fox – Streaming May 25)

The iconic Gordon Ramsay gets down to business with a selected group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur in his brand-new competition series “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.” Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers.

In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent.

Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor.

FX’s Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere (Streaming May 25)

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy.

Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

The Prank Panel: Series Premiere (ABC – Streaming May 25)

“The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special (Hulu Original from ABC News – Streaming May 30)

A 38-year-old rapper turned country rocker named Jelly Roll is taking the country by storm. Unvarnished, raw, authentic. Addressing his own struggles with mental health and addiction, his music and life story are inspiring millions to hold on, get help, and begin to heal. In April, he won three CMT Music Awards including male video of the year.

This documentary tells the story of the meteoric rise of the musician and Nashville native: Jelly Roll. Having been incarcerated as a youth and an adult, Jelly Roll now uses his platform to help raise funds for disadvantaged, at-risk youth and works with detention facilities around the country as they inspire positive change in their communities.

The film weaves all-access footage of Jelly on the biggest tour of his career as he balances life on the road with his philanthropic work, alongside intimate interviews with friends, family, industry heads, and community voices to reveal a story of hope when the going gets tough.

A full look at the Hulu May 2023 schedule by release date.

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth | 2013

Annabelle | 2014

Atonement | 2007

Beetlejuice | 1988

Best in Show | 2000

Black Dynamite | 2009

Billionaire Boys Club | 2018

Bless MeUltima | 2013

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius | 2004

Blue Thunder | 1983

The Book Of Eli | 2010

Bottle Rocket | 1996

Boogie Nights | 1997

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

The Comedian | 2017

CrazyStupidLove. | 2011

Cyrus | 2010

The Darkest Hour | 2011

Eat Pray Love | 2010

El Condorito | 2018

The First Monday In May | 2016

Frank | 2014

The Haunting in Connecticut | 2009

Horrible Bosses | 2011

The Hunger Games | 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014

Identity | 2003

IT | 2017

Joshua | 2007

Johnny Mnemonic | 1995

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

Last Action Hero | 1993

The Last Exorcism | 2010

Little Man | 2006

The Little Things | 2021

The Mask | 1994

The Meddler | 2016

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Out of the Furnace | 2013

Patriots Day | 2016

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

The Power Of One | 1992

Premium Rush | 2012

Rampage | 2018

Selena | 1997

Sex Drive | 2008

Speed | 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997

Stan & Ollie | 2018

Stuck On You | 2003

Taken 2 | 2012

Twilight | 2008

A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire

Lucky | 2017

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18 | 2011

A Walk to Remember | 2002

Both Sides of the Blade | 2022

The Libertine | 2004

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night | 2022

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | 2022

Bloods | 2022

Manifest West | 2022

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

To The End | 2022

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior | 2022

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

Bar Fight! | 2022

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022

The Last Unicorn | 1982

Saint Omer | 2022

The Locksmith | 2023

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13 | 2004

Hammer Of The Gods | 2013

Point Break | 2015

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up | 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | 2016

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back | 2022

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

American Murderer | 2022

Sliding Doors | 1998

Sophie’s Choice | 1982

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait | 2017

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker | 2022

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe | 2020

Mummies | 2023

The Old Way | 2022

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

The Square | 2017

In addition to the Hulu May 2023 additions, we’ve got a look at what is leaving the streaming service as well.

Nightmare Alley | 2021

Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) | 2021

Passion of the Christ | 2004

Nekrotronic | 2018

Are We Done Yet? | 2007

Antlers | 2021

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

Whose Streets? | 2017

Elysium | 2013

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

Downhill | 2020

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020

Underwater | 2020

The King’s Man | 2022

Ceremony | 2010

The Double | 2013

The Extra Man | 2010

FoodInc. | 2008

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008

Nobody Walks | 2012

Ondine | 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010

Pusher I | 1996

Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands | 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005

The Sacrament | 2013

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015

Synchronicity | 2015

Julia | 2008

The French Dispatch | 2021

The Book Thief | 2013

Three Identical Strangers | 2018

TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes | 2022

30 Days of Night | 2007

A Madea Christmas | 2013

All The King’s Men | 2006

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story | 2021

Amour | 2012

Anastasia | 1997

Another Earth | 2011

As Good As It Gets | 1997

Baby’s Day Out | 1994

Big | 1988

Big Daddy | 1999

Black Swan | 2010

Broken Arrow | 1996

Brown Sugar | 2002

Cast Away | 2000

The Choice | 2016

Commando | 1985

Compadres | 2016

The Count Of Monte Cristo | 2002

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

Dear John | 2010

Despicable Me | 2010

Despicable Me 2 | 2013

Diggers | 2006

Disturbing The Peace | 2020

Doctor Dolittle | 1998

Don Jon | 2013

Enemy of the State | 1998

Fight Club | 1999

Firehouse Dog | 2007

Forever My Girl | 2018

The Gallows | 2015

Go For It | 2011

Groundhog Day | 1993

High-rise | 2015

History Of The World: Part 1 | 1981

How Stella Got Her Groove Back | 1998

How To Train Your Dragon 2 | 2014

Humpday | 2009

In Her Shoes | 2005

In The Cut | 2003

Kicking & Screaming | 2005

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Love And Basketball | 2000

Marmaduke | 2010

Nanny Mcphee | 2006

Nanny Mcphee Returns | 2010

Pretty Woman | 1990

Rio | 2011

Self/Less | 2015

Son Of God | 2014

Takers | 2010

That Thing You Do! | 1996

There’s Something About Mary | 1998

Third Person | 2014

Unstoppable | 2010

Waiting… | 2005

The Waterboy | 1998

Wall Street | 1987

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps | 2010

When A Man Loves A Woman | 1994

Witless Protection | 2008

Tags

Disney+ May 2023 Movie and TV Titles Announced

Acorn TV May 2023 Schedule Announced

Copyright © Vital Thrills LLC | Trellis Framework by Mediavine

source