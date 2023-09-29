WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone – TheWindowsClub

The Windows Club

WhatsApp is a default online message and calling service for most users. There are a lot of upsides to popularity, but there is one significant downside, if there is a problem with that service, it will affect millions of users. As of late, a lot of users reported that their WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.



Why does my Wi-Fi not allow WhatsApp calls?

If you are unable to call on WhatsApp over WiFi, try switching to a different network and see if that helps. If, after switching networks, you can make calls, then maybe the issue is with the network you were previously connected to. Mostly, it is caused due to slow Internet Connection, if your bandwidth is slow, there is no way WhatsApp will be able to communicate with its server and make the call for you. Also, you need to make sure that there are no glitches with your network; the only way to know if that’s the case is to restart your router, which will resolve the issue as well. There are some other solutions and workarounds mentioned hereinafter that you can try.

Fix WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone

If WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone, try the following solutions, suggestions, and workarounds to resolve the issue.

Check your Internet Connection Restart your router, computer, or phone Check if WhatsApp has Microphone and Camera access Reset WhatsApp Remove VPN Enable Airplane Mode and then disable it Update WhatsApp Reinstall WhatsApp

Let us talk about them in detail.

1] Check your Internet Connection



The very first thing you need to do to resolve the issue is to check if there is some problem with your Internet. To do the same, you can use any of the mentioned Internet Speed testers and check your bandwidth. If your bandwidth is low, restart your router or any other network devices, however, if that doesn’t work, you need to have a conversation with your ISP.

2] Restart your router, computer, or phone

Next up, we need to restart your router, computer, or phone in order to get rid of any glitches that may cause the issue in question. To restart your router, the procedure is pretty simple, all you have to do is turn off the device, unplug all the cables, wait for a minute, plug them back in and turn on the router. Now, restart the device that you were trying to make the call on and then connect to the network. Hopefully, this time, you will be able to make the call.

3] Check if WhatsApp has Microphone and Camera access



You need to make sure that WhatsApp has permission to access your Microphone and Camera on your computer. To do the same, follow the prescribed steps.

Open Settings. Go to Privacy & Settings > Microphone. If you see WhatsApp, check if the toggle is enabled. Also, enable Let desktop apps access your microphone.

Now, go back and check the same for the Camera and make sure that WhatsApp has permission to access it. Hopefully, this will do the trick for you.

4] Reset WhatsApp



If WhatsApp is misconfigured on your computer, there is a possibility that you won’t be able to make calls. However, we can actually reset WhatsApp to get rid of any misconfiguration.

If you are on WhatsApp Desktop, follow the prescribed steps to reset the app.

Open Settings. Click on Apps > Apps & Features. Search for “WhatsApp”. Windows 11: Click on the three vertical dots and select Advanced Options. Windows 10: Select the app and click on Advanced Options. Click on the Reset button.

In case you are on an android phone, follow the prescribed steps to reset your computer.

Tap on Settings. Go to Apps. Search for WhatsApp and click on Clear data.

Now, open and configure WhatsApp. Hopefully, this will do the job for you.

5] Remove VPN

WhatsApp is not designed to work alongside VPN or Proxy. So, make sure that you have not configured any VPN or Proxy on your computer or your phone. In case you have configured VPN, just disable it and then try making a call. Hopefully, this will do the job for you.

6] Enable Airplane Mode and then disable it



You may also fail to make calls because of some sort of network glitches. One of the best ways to resolve the issue, in this case, is by enabling Airplane Mode and then disabling it. Both Windows and Android and iOS phones allow the user to tweak Airplane Mode. If you are on a Windows computer, just click on the Notification Center and then click on the Airplane Mode button. This will turn the option on and then you can just turn it off easily.

If you are on a phone, go to Quick Settings, enable and then disable Airplane Mode. Hopefully, this will do the job for you.

7] Update WhatsApp

There can be a bug that’s stopping the user from making calls. Since not most of us are developers, we can not alter the codes. However, because of how widespread this problem is, we can expect Meta developers to release an update pretty soon, or maybe they have already released an update by the time you are reading this post. iOS users can go App Store, Android users can visit PlayStore, and Windows users need to go to Microsoft Store to update WhatsApp.

8] Reinstall WhatsApp

If nothing worked, your app may be corrupted beyond the point of repair. If that’s the case, then you need to reinstall the program. So, go ahead and uninstall the app, and then install a fresh copy of the same. Hopefully, that will do the job for you.

You will be able to make calls again via WhatsApp on your phone or computer.

Why can’t I call on WhatsApp desktop?

WhatsApp Dekstop calling doesn’t work on all Windows or macOS systems. You need to make sure that you are using a system with Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer and macOS 10.13 or newer. So, go ahead and try updating your OS if your system is not up-to-date.

