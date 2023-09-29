Dead Island 2 base Xbox One, PS4 players won't be able to host co … – Eurogamer.net

Will have to join elsewhere.

Those on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will not be able to host a co-op session on Dead Island 2’s release. Instead, they will have to rely on players with more recent consoles (from the same console family) to be the host.

In a recent blog, developer Dambuster Studios stated that, due to Dead Island 2’s graphic requirements, “the host must play on the latest generation console (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X S) or one of the Generation 8+ consoles (PlayStation 4 Pro/Xbox One X)”. The host can then be joined by up to two more players.

As such, those on original PS4 and Xbox One consoles will not be able to host a session on the game’s launch. The developer is working on a solution for this, with the plan being that everyone playing Dead Island 2 will eventually be able to host a session, regardless of console. Dambuster has not given a timeframe for this update as yet, merely stating it is planned to come “in the future”.

Here is the full list of ways you can play Dead Island 2 in co-op on its launch (The full game can, of course, also be played in single-player):

If you’re a PC gamer, you can have others join you or join other PC co-op sessions.

If you’re an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One X user, other Xbox Series X S or Xbox One S X players can join you. You can also join other Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X co-op sessions.

If you’re a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro user, other PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro players can join you. You can also join other PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro co-op sessions.

If you’re an Xbox One S user, you can join Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One X co-op sessions.

If you’re a PlayStation 4 user, you can join PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 Pro co-op sessions.

As for progress and achievements, this will all be saved regardless of if you are a host or client.

“For example, if you jump into co-op and play the game up until the sixth story mission and end your session, when you come back to play – either in single player or co-op – you will pick up from the sixth mission with all your items, stats etc,” Dambusted explained.

However, while this is the case, players can not jump ahead of themselves when joining a co-op session. This means if you are only on Dead Island 2’s third mission, and your friend who is on the sixth mission asks you to give them a hand in co-op, you will be unable to join them. The developer does not want players to “miss out on important story beats, levelling up, items etc.”.

You can go back and play earlier missions in co-op, however, if you want to help a friend get up to where you are in the game. This will not affect your own progress, unless you actually end up playing past that point while in co-op.

As for your trophies and achievements, “all gamers can unlock achievements/trophies for the missions they’ve completed,” Dambuster shared.

Dead Island 2 releases this Friday (21st April) across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can see its new launch trailer below.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Follow topics and we’ll email you when we publish something new about them. Manage your notification settings.

We’ll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here .

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Please enable JavaScript to see comments.

Dead Island 2 roadmap reveals two gore-ful sounding expansions

Embracer shares plummet after proposed $2bn partnership collapses

Jelly Deals | Save 20% on games and accessories from The Game Collection on eBay

Digital Foundry | Dead Island 2 PC tech review: a capable UE4 port that's smooth and stutter-free

Dead Island 2 shifts 1m copies in its first weekend of release

Dead Island 2 launches a new insurance policy that instructs your loved ones to "zombie-proof" your death

Digital Foundry | Dead Island 2 delivers solid performance and image quality on all consoles

Game of the Week | The warm, orienting rituals of Coffee Talk 2

Knights of the Old Republic Remake is slowly getting expunged from the internet

Eldritch fishing horror Dredge delays Iron Rig paid expansion into 2024

Cyberpunk 2077's next patch promises fix for PlayStation 5 save corruption issue

Fall Guys developer hit hard by Epic Games layoffs, but studio to remain open

Peter Molyneux's blockchain business sim Legacy gets October release

Cuphead receives Xbox exclusive anniversary update

Ed Boon gets tongues wagging with Ghostface and Jigsaw tease for Mortal Kombat 1

SAG-AFTRA members overwhelmingly vote in favour of authorising video game strike

The latest video game jobs on GamesIndustry.biz

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Bad puns and video games since 1999.

Eurogamer.net is owned by Gamer Network Limited, a ReedPop company and subsidiary of Reed Exhibitions Limited.

© 2023 Gamer Network Limited, Gateway House, 28 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DN, United Kingdom, registered under company number 03882481.

All rights reserved. No part of this website or its content may be reproduced without the copyright owner’s permission.

source