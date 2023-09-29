‘Firefly Lane’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show – Forbes

Firefly Lane

When I was scanning through upcoming Netflix shows for the month of May, I didn’t see all that many heavy hitters coming. But I apparently missed one, as I didn’t realize that Queen Charlotte was a Bridgerton prequel/spin-off, so of course that was going to be huge. Now, Queen Charlotte has instantly unseated Firefly Lane season 2, the Netflix sleeper hit that has been sitting at #1 since the second half of the second season arrived.

Fans of Firefly Lane may already know this, but there is no season 3 planned for the show. The supersized season 2 was always meant to be the end of the series, and no, Netflix did not prematurely cancel it. This was just how they wanted it to go. There is a book sequel that takes place years later, but an adaptation of that does not appear to be in the works at present.

Queen Charlotte, meanwhile, is an expansion of the Bridgerton universe by heading back to the past to see the current day storyline’s queen in her youth. The series is reviewing quite well, a 92% from critics and an 82% from fans. Bridgerton remains one of Netflix’s best-performing shows, landing on its all-time lists for past seasons in terms of hours watched. So it’s not terribly surprising this show is doing well, nor that the show keeps getting renewed, and likely will until it gets through all the books, plus whatever new spin-offs they may choose to create.

Top 10

The rest of the Top 10 list is made up of hits that just keep hanging on, racking up their viewing hours further. There’s Sweet Tooth, The Diplomat and The Night Agent, all of which have been renewed for new seasons. Beef is still in the top 10, with no news about that show coming back as a potential anthology yet, as the showrunner suggested. Demon Slayer season 2 has now come to Netflix and is at #10, though it’s the past Entertainment District Arc as opposed to the current Swordsmith Village Arc airing weekly on places like Crunchyroll.

Given Bridgerton’s popularity, it seems exceedingly likely that Queen Charlotte is going to stay on top for a while. And given that this is the end of Firefly Lane, this will be the last time it graces the top 10 list, no doubt, once it fades away as people finish this last season.

Update: An interesting update about Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton spin-off that’s currently on top of the charts. While originally presented as a limited series, it seems that a season 2 of the prequel show is not actually completely outside the realm of possibility. Here’s Shonda Rhimes on the possibility:

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” Rhimes told EW. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

That joins another quote from Arsema Thomas who plays young Agatha in the series:

“I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again,” Thomas said. “But also where we’ve left her off now, she’s a good space. If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

It’s not clear on whether this is about Rhimes wanting to move forward, or the show doing good enough numbers for Netflix to want another season. My guess in this case is the former, as anything Bridgerton-related is always huge for Netflix, but I guess we’ll have to see what happens.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content round-up newsletter, God Rolls.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

source