Biggest PS5 Pro Rumors Most Likely To Be True – Screen Rant

While it's only been a little over two years into the PlayStation 5's lifespan, there are already rumors about what's next for Sony when it comes to its consoles. While the PS5 was undoubtedly a huge step up in performance from the PS4, there is always room for improvement. In the past, the company has released a console in-between mainline entries, like 2016's PS4 Pro, offering an increased performance compared to the base model, and there could potentially be a PS5 Pro in store for players as well.
Although the PS4 Pro is no longer being sold, having been phased out in favor of the PS5, upon release, the console presented a marked improvement over the original PS4. The PS4 Pro offered 4K resolution and faster speeds, although it came with the downside of a larger size and hefty price tag, assuming the launch price of the PS4 while the original became cheaper. Now years later, it's possible that a similar pattern will happen for the PlayStation 5 and there are some PS5 Pro rumors that seem far more likely than others.
Just like the PS4 Pro before it, if a PlayStation 5 Pro is indeed released, one of the most likely rumors is that it will take on the baseline price of the original console at $499. The possible price reduction this could mean for the PS5 is hard to predict, but it could be as low as $50, which was the change that applied to the PS4. However, it could be also be argued that Sony's line needs a PS5 Slim to even the playing field when it comes to cost as well as size.
In the PS4's lifespan, the Slim and Pro released within a month of each other, and it's not out of the question that a PS5 Pro and Slim could coincide similarly. However, if PS5 Pro rumors are true, it could cost even more than the original PS5, depending on its hardware specifications, bucking the PS4 Pro price trend and instead creating a new, higher-end option for players. Sony could wind up discontinuing the original console in favor of the Slim and Pro, or continue to offer all three choices.
The prospect of a PS5 Slim becomes even more relevant when the possible size of a rumored PS5 Pro is taken into consideration. The PlayStation 5 is already an incredibly large console, to the point its size has become a hindrance for some users trying to fit it into their entertainment set-ups.
If a PS5 Pro is going to follow in the PS4 Pro's footsteps, it could potentially get even bigger to house stronger technology, and in turn, become even more difficult to store. It's likely players will wind up having to make the choice between higher performance with the PS5 Pro and a sleeker design in a PS5 Slim.
Just like its Pro predecessor, the PS5 Pro will no doubt come with stronger performance backed by more advanced technology. One of the biggest rumored PS5 Pro improvements is regarding ray-tracing capabilities, making for more realistic graphics. A Game Rant article about a Sony patent thought to refer to the PS5 Pro describes the use of multiple GPUs and CPUs to improve performance, versus the current single GPU used by the PS5. It’s been rumored that a PS5 Pro could also tackle 8K capability, although until 8K televisions become more mainstream,mainstream, the usefulness of this feature is debatable.
A PS5 Pro would probably contain expanded storage as well if its design mirrors that of the PS4 Pro. While the standard PS4 came with 500 gigabytes for players to utilize, the Pro came with a full terabyte. When comparing the PS4 and PS5, the latter surpassed the former in storage at release, clocking in at 825 gigabytes, but this number still feels somewhat low for such a cutting-edge console. It's possible a PS5 Pro could come with a terabyte or more storage, and this would be a big selling point for many players who don't want to invest in an external hard drive for the console.
If the PS4's evolution into Pro and Slim is going to be mirrored by the current console, players can expect to see the rumored PS5 Pro within the next year or so. The PS4 Pro and Slim released three years after the original console and considering Sony has potentially already filed patents for a new device, it's not out of the question that this timeline could be repeated. Previously, tech giant TCL claimed a PS5 Pro release could happen in 2023 or 2024 during a conference, although Sony has yet to confirm anything regarding the matter.
One possible wrench in the gears of this timeline is the ongoing parts shortage manufacturers have experienced. This shortage rooted in the pandemic is still happening, at least to a degree, and is what caused PS5s to be so hard to come by in the first place. If a PS5 Pro is utilizing even more hardware than its predecessor, there's a chance players might have to wait until the shortage has been further resolved in order to get their hands on a PS5 Pro.
Of course, until Sony makes an official announcement regarding the PS5 Pro everything surrounding the device is all speculation. Whatever the final details of the product end up being, it may still be the worst time to buy a PS5, considering there is likely something new on the horizon coming soon. Whether players are hoping to get a PlayStation 5 Pro, Slim, or even still looking for an original console, they'll, unfortunately, have to wait to learn about what's next from Sony.
