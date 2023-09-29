Shiba Inu Exciting News Ahead? SHIB Ecosystem Official Offers Epic Prediction – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie teases exciting news on the horizon for Shiba Inu. “Exciting news ahead,” Lucie stated on Twitter.

The Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the big news regarding Shibarium’s mainnet launch amid several innovations as the summer of Shibarium unfolds gradually.

Hey #Shibarmy, exciting news ahead! 🚀

🌟 My gut feeling tells me that the Shiba Ecosystem is gearing up to kickstart the bull run! 🐕💨

Let’s stay positive and supportive during this #SummerofShibarium, and witness some incredible moments together! 🌞💫 $BONE $SHIB $LEASH… pic.twitter.com/CYQ7vo7cds

Given these expectations, Lucie makes a big prediction for the Shiba Inu ecosystem: “My gut feeling tells me that the Shiba Ecosystem is gearing up to kickstart the bull run.”

SHIB’s price started moving once again and was up 4.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000093 at the time of writing. Shiba Inu was a top gainer of late, given a rally that saw Shiba Inu ecosystem token (SHIB, LEASH and BONE) prices jump.

Per on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu’s large transaction volume was up 174.87% in the last 24 hours. IntoTheBlock classifies large transactions as those that exceed $100,000, and a spike in volume might suggest a significant amount of buying or selling by whales.

While there is no official date for the Shibarium mainnet launch, the community speculates the Layer 2 blockchain could make its debut during the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference 2023, scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16.

That said, fresh speculations surrounding Shibarium mainnet’s release have been sparked following a dramatic pause in Shibarium beta testing since Aug. 5.

According to the most recent indication from PuppyScan Explorer, the Shibarium testnet has experienced a total transaction standstill for the last three days, which has piqued the Shiba Inu community’s curiosity.

At the time of writing, Shibarium beta “Puppynet” has seen a transaction count of 35,044,841. The network had processed a total of 1,989,675 blocks, while the number of wallets was 17,063,911.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source